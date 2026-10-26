'Whatever's going to help the team win': Lanning embraces captaincy return at Stars

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Former Australia captain Meg Lanning will return to the helm of the Melbourne Stars for Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 12, taking charge ahead of the upcoming season after Annabel Sutherland stepped down following two years as captain.

Lanning, who last led the franchise in 2023, will work alongside the new coaching staff to strengthen the Stars’ campaign, with Sutherland continuing to play a key role in the leadership group.

Lanning said the decision followed discussions about getting the best out of the squad, with Sutherland’s workload as an international allrounder also a consideration.

"It probably wasn’t something that was on my radar too much, having stepped back from it a couple of years ago, with Annabel stepping in. But once we had some discussions this year around how do we get the best out of everybody, it came down to me stepping into that role, which I’m happy to do - whatever’s going to help the team win and play at our best.

"Annabel will still play a really big role in the leadership space, and hopefully it just frees her up a little bit to be able to go out there and play, so we can see the best of her out on field," Lanning told cricket.com.au.

The five-time World Cup winner will work with new coach Richard Pyrah, who has joined the Stars for the next two seasons after his stint with Yorkshire. Lanning believes his arrival has already helped establish a clearer direction for the team.

"He got here just before Spring Challenge started, and we had a few phone calls and whatnot leading into it, but it was really helpful to have him throughout Spring Challenge, just for the staffing group and the playing group to get used to each other, how he operates, what he expects of us, and for him to get a bit of a handle on the group as well.

"So that was a really productive tournament for us. We felt like we improved throughout that tournament, and some really clear roles have come up. So he’s been great so far. I think he’s provided a really clear direction for our group, how we want to play, how we want to operate on and off the field," the former Aussie skipper added.

The Stars are also looking to build on the promise shown by young all-rounder Rhys McKenna, who is expected to continue opening alongside Lanning after scoring a half-century in the T20 Spring Challenge.

"That's probably where we’re leaning," Lanning said. "Rhys last year showed some really good signs. She’s a young player who’s got some exceptional skills and talent.

"It’s just about her having the confidence to go out there and play her game. We just want to maximise everybody’s skills and we’ve got Annabel and Dani Gibson through the middle, and then Amy Jones as well."

Despite the absence of ace fast-bowler Marizanne Kapp, the Stars believe their pace options can provide the variety needed across the innings, with Australia international Kim Garth and Sutherland expected to shoulder significant responsibilities.

"We've got a lot of variety within the team," Lanning said. "Kim Garth can take the new ball and on her day, she’s pretty unplayable. It’s handy to have her and Annabel, who is just going from strength to strength, and can bowl at any phase of the innings.

"She really understands her game now, which I think is a really cool thing to have. We feel like we’ve got some options throughout the innings and some variety as well, which I think is important. We play on pretty good wickets, so you want to be able to dish up some different stuff."

The addition of England’s Charlie Dean is expected to further strengthen the Stars’ spin department alongside Sophie Day and Maisy Gibson. Lanning highlighted Dean’s experience and composure as valuable assets in the shortest format.

"Charlie gives us a lot in a lot of different areas - she’s very experienced," she said of Dean. “She’s captained England a fair bit, so she’s a cool head and someone who can stay really calm under pressure which is really handy in T20 cricket in particular.

“Her bowling is an option throughout any time in the innings, she can bowl those tough overs as well. With the Surge you need people that can be flexible in that area, and (she brings a lot) with the bat and in the field as well.”

--IANS

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