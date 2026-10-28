‘What a time to bat! Fill your boots’: Gibbs warns South Africa ahead of Australia’s batting innings

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has urged the Proteas to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions at Newlands after Mitchell Starc’s six-wicket haul triggered a dramatic collapse on the opening day of the third and final Test against Australia in Cape Town.

With South Africa bowled out for 329 after losing nine wickets for just 126 runs, Gibbs highlighted the opportunity awaiting Australia’s batters on day two, when the visitors began their reply under clear skies.

“Pretty sure it’s cloudless skies at Newlands today and what a time to bat! Fill your boots,” Gibbs wrote on X on Wednesday.

The former South Africa international, who played domestic cricket in Cape Town and scored two Test centuries at Newlands, had earlier pointed to the importance of batting conditions on the second and third days of the match. While acknowledging the challenge posed by Australia’s bowling attack, he also expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding the hosts’ batting line-up.

“Day 2 and 3 at Newlands best time to bat. We gonna have to bowl well but they do have an unsettled batting lineup,” he had written earlier.

South Africa had appeared firmly in control after Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to bowl first, racing to 158 without losing a wicket. However, Nathan Lyon’s breakthrough in the 32nd over opened the door for an extraordinary Australian comeback, with Starc subsequently dismantling the middle and lower order.

The left-arm fast bowler finished with figures of 6-72 from 16.3 overs, including a devastating burst in which he claimed four wickets in six deliveries. The performance earned Starc the 20th five-wicket haul of his Test career and transformed what had threatened to become a difficult day for Australia into a promising position heading into the second morning.

South Africa’s eventual total of 329 left Australia with an opportunity to capitalise on the conditions Gibbs had highlighted, although the hosts’ attack still had a chance to put pressure on the visitors in the deciding Test.

Australia have turned to Travis Head and Matt Renshaw to open the innings, bringing back a combination previously used against Bangladesh. Renshaw will be keen to reproduce his performance from the first Test against South Africa, where he scored 190 in the first innings and followed it with 82 in the second.

Head, meanwhile, enters the contest after producing a second-innings century of 121 in the previous Test. Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly have also returned to Australia’s side for the series decider, giving the visitors several opportunities to strengthen their position with the bat.

--IANS

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