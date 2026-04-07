US-India ties gain momentum ahead of White House dinner

Washington, April 7 (IANS) The United States and India signalled fresh momentum in their strategic partnership ahead of a scheduled White House dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, even as a series of high-level meetings in Washington underscored growing alignment on security and political priorities.

The White House said the President is scheduled to participate in a dinner with the US Ambassador to India. Gor is currently in the American Capital, holding a series of meetings.

Gor underscored the political dimension of the relationship following his interaction with Vice President JD Vance.

“Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you @VP Vance for your continued leadership and attention to the US-India relationship,” he said.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region,” Gor added, pointing to sustained US focus on the Indo-Pacific and India’s role within it.

Gor highlighted expanding cooperation following his meetings with senior US officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel.

He said he held a “constructive discussion” focused on countering “transnational threats — cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks”.

“Strong alignment on security priorities,” he said, adding that Patel “has done a fantastic job at the FBI”.

He also pointed to recent law enforcement outcomes, noting: “In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS YEAR TO YEAR. 20% DECREASE IN HOMICIDES. 20% DECREASE IN ROBBERIES!”

The engagements come amid a broader push to deepen operational cooperation between Washington and New Delhi on shared security challenges, particularly cyber threats and organised criminal networks.

The diplomatic outreach included a meeting between Gor and India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, reflecting close coordination between the two sides.

“Always a pleasure to catch up with my friend @AmbVMKwatra. He deeply cares about our strategic relationship!” Gor said.

Kwatra described the interaction as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the two democracies.

“Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia, during his visit to Washington DC. Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-US strategic ties,” he said.

The exchanges reflect a multi-layered engagement spanning security, diplomacy and political leadership, with both sides emphasising alignment on key priorities.

--IANS

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