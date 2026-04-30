La Liga: Barcelona one step away from glory, Madrid under pressure

Madrid, April 30 (IANS) The La Liga title race could be almost decided this weekend. Fans could see FC Barcelona crowned champions, while the battle for Champions League spots and the fight to avoid relegation also reached crucial stages. Several teams are playing for high stakes, making it a defining round in Spain’s top football league.

FC Barcelona will win the title if they beat Osasuna on Saturday and Real Madrid loses to Espanyol on Sunday.

Barcelona will play without young star Lamine Yamal, but players like Raphinha could return. Osasuna, currently ninth and fighting for a European spot, will miss Victor Munoz due to injury, according to Xinhua.

Espanyol face Real Madrid after a poor run of form, with no wins in 2026 so far. Madrid will also miss key players like Eder Militao, Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe due to injuries. With the title almost out of reach, some players may focus on staying fit for upcoming tournaments.

If the title is not decided this weekend, it could be settled in the big clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid on May 10.

In another important match, Villarreal CF plays Levante. Villarreal need just one point to confirm Champions League qualification, while Levante are fighting to move out of the relegation zone.

Villarreal could also secure a top-four finish if Real Betis fail to beat bottom-placed Oviedo.

The round starts on Friday with Girona facing Mallorca in a key relegation battle. A loss for Mallorca could push them into the bottom three.

Valencia can almost ensure safety with a win against Atletico Madrid, whose coach, Diego Simeone, may rest players ahead of their Champions League match against Arsenal.

Alaves take on Athletic Club in a Basque derby, with both teams needing points to stay safe.

Elche, boosted by their first away win of the season, will face Celta Vigo, while Getafe meets Rayo Vallecano, who are also preparing for a European semifinal.

The round ends on Monday with Sevilla hosting Real Sociedad. Sevilla are currently in the relegation zone, while Sociedad have already secured a Europa League spot and have less pressure going into the match.

--IANS

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