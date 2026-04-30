April 30, 2026 11:24 PM हिंदी

PM Modi attends Heads of Missions conference​

PM Modi attends the Heads of Mission conference​

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussions on foreign policy at the Heads of Missions conference in New Delhi.​

The 11th Heads of Missions (HoMs) Conference was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs from April 28 to April 30 at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.​

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this year’s HoMs Conference was centred around the theme "Reforming Indian Diplomacy for 2047”.​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Heads of Mission on Thursday and provided valuable guidance on promoting India’s national interests abroad, said the Ministry of External Affairs.​

“We had extensive discussions on strengthening India’s global engagement through advancing trade, technology, and strategic partnerships, while deepening the connection with our diaspora,” posted PM Modi on X.​

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered the inaugural address on April 29.​

He addressed India’s High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.​

“Our interaction recognised the significant expansion of India's engagement with the world in the last decade. In a volatile and turbulent world, Indian diplomacy stands ready to advance national interest and secure national goals,” the Minister posted on X.​

Over the course of three days, the Heads of Mission participated in yoga, brainstorming sessions, tabletop exercises, and thematic discussions, covering various geopolitical developments, emerging technologies, 3Ts (Trade, Technology, and Tourism), the Bharat story, and future-ready diplomacy, the Ministry of External Affairs added.​

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson shared that presentations were made to the Prime Minister on future-ready diplomacy, the promotion of the 3Ts (Trade, Technology, and Tourism), and amplifying the Bharat story.​

The Prime Minister also heard insights from Heads of Mission and perspectives from senior and young diplomats on strengthening India’s global engagement.​

The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts and ideas, and provided guidance on India’s diplomatic engagement to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047, the spokesperson stated.​

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill’s 43 sets up easy chase as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s 43 sets up easy chase as GT beat RCB by 4 wickets

PM Modi attends the Heads of Mission conference​

PM Modi attends Heads of Missions conference​

Barcelona one step away from glory, Madrid under pressure

La Liga: Barcelona one step away from glory, Madrid under pressure

Theegala, Bhatia attract attention at Doral’s Championship

Golf: Theegala, Bhatia attract attention at Doral’s Championship

Indian quartet gears up for showdown MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius at the scenic Legends Course in Port Louis (Mauritius) from Friday. Photo credit: golfxyz.com

Golf: Indian quartet gears up for Mauritius showdown

Calcutta HC rejects Trinamool plea against ECI directive on central staff for counting duty

Calcutta HC rejects Trinamool plea against ECI directive on central staff for counting duty

Franchises finalise squads at player Draft & Auction for Rugby Premier League as women’s franchises make historic debut in Season 2.

Rugby Premier League: Franchises finalise squads at Draft & Auction as women’s franchises make historic debut

A teary-eyed Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra: Don't know how I am going to cope up

A teary-eyed Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra: Don't know how I am going to cope up

Title race heats up as Arsenal face Fulham test

Premier League: Title race heats up as Arsenal face Fulham test

Kolkata: Security forces are deployed after a scuffle reportedly broke out between BJP and TMC leaders in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium, amid allegations by the TMC that attempts were being made to open ballot boxes without the presence of authorised representatives of concerned political parties, in Kolkata district of West Bengal on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

Bengal: EC to monitor situation to prevent post-poll violence​