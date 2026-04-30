Premier League: Title race heats up as Arsenal face Fulham test

London, April 30 (IANS) Arsenal have a chance to put more pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race when they play Fulham on Saturday. But coach Mikel Arteta has a tough job managing his squad because of matches in both the league and Europe.

Arsenal returned to the top of the table after a narrow win over Newcastle United last weekend. They are now three points ahead of City, who were busy playing in the FA Cup. If Arsenal beat Fulham, they could go six points clear before City face Everton on Monday, adding pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, the challenge for Arteta is that this match comes between two important Champions League semifinal games against Atletico Madrid. The first leg ended 1-1 in Madrid, where Arsenal felt they should have had a late penalty. While Atletico can rest players this weekend, Arsenal still needs a strong team to stay ahead in the title race.

Manchester City will play Everton on Monday, and Guardiola will first see how Arsenal performs. City may welcome back key players like Rodri and Ruben Dias. The match also comes after John Stones announced he will leave the club after 10 years.

In another big game, Manchester United take on Liverpool in a match important for Champions League qualification. Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz as they try to improve their season, according to Xinhua.

Aston Villa dropped to fifth place after losing to Fulham. Coach Unai Emery now faces a similar challenge, as Villa play Tottenham between their Europa League semifinal matches.

Tottenham are just above the relegation zone and will hope their recent win helps them. However, they have injury problems, including a serious knee injury to Xavi Simons.

West Ham are only two points above Tottenham and face a tough match against Brentford. Nottingham Forest, who are five points clear of Tottenham, will play Chelsea, who have been struggling after losing five straight league games.

Leeds United can move further away from relegation with a win over Burnley, while Sunderland plays Wolves. Newcastle United face in-form Brighton, and Bournemouth, who are chasing a European spot, take on Crystal Palace.

--IANS

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