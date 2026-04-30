Golf: Theegala, Bhatia attract attention at Doral’s Championship

Miami (Florida), April 30 (IANS) The spotlight this week at the Cadillac Championship could be on a rising group of Indian-origin golfers, with Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju all teeing it up at the iconic Trump National Doral Golf Club. Bhatia has won this; Theegala and Yellamaraju have closed, and this week could see them make a surprise move.

Theegala, in particular, has been a model of consistency this season. Though still chasing his first win of 2026, he has already secured four top-10 finishes in 11 starts, including a recent strong showing. His attacking approach and deft short game make him especially suited to the challenges posed at Doral.

Close behind is Bhatia, whose rapid rise on the PGA TOUR has turned heads. Already a winner this season, he has demonstrated composure under pressure and an ability to go low in elite fields. His fluid swing and fearless mindset position him as a genuine threat this week.

Adding further depth is Yellamaraju, another Indian-origin player in the field, underlining the growing global footprint of golfers with Indian roots on the international stage.

The absence of reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy opens up the field, leaving World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as the leading favourite. Scheffler arrives in strong form after consecutive runner-up finishes at the Masters and the RBC Heritage. He headlines a marquee grouping alongside world No. 4 Cameron Young, who recently claimed victory at The Players Championship.

This $20 million Signature Event—the fifth of the 2026 PGA TOUR season—features a no-cut format and a stacked field, ensuring high-intensity competition throughout the week in South Florida.

Elsewhere, European Ryder Cup teammates Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood will look to rediscover top form. Hovland has been consistent without breaking into the top tier recently, while Fleetwood seeks to bounce back after a dip following a strong start to the year.

Another pairing to watch includes Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama, with Gotterup enjoying a standout season marked by multiple victories.

With emerging Indian-origin talent leading the narrative and a wide-open field behind them, this year’s Cadillac Championship promises both intrigue and opportunity on one of golf’s most demanding stages.

--IANS

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