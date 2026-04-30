A teary-eyed Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra: Don't know how I am going to cope up

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini got all emotional as she remembered late Dharmendra while paying tribute to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

Speaking during the opening of 'LENS & LEGACY: BOLLYWOOD IN FOCUS' by The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, and the Ministry of Culture, Hema Malini reflected on the glorious legacy left behind by the legend.

Talking about Dharmendra's immense love for cinema, she said, "This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry, but it is his journey, with so much passion, dedication, and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, "Film is a way to connect with the heart". He was very passionate about working in films, being in front of the camera, as his life partner I could see, how passionate he was, and he has touched the hearts of millions of people, because of his wonderful performance, and his behaviour with each and everyone, and he has inspired so many people, younger generation also, as an actor, as a friend, and as a father".

Remembering the late icon, an emotional Hema Malini confessed that she misses him dearly. She added that she is unsure as to how she would be able to cope up with this great loss.

"So he was a great man. I am really blessed to have been with him, but I miss him a lot now, he is not there, so I don't know how I am going to cope up my whole life," she went on to add.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence.

A couple of days before his demise, he had been hospitalised after complaining of respiratory issues and was later discharged after receiving the necessary treatment. However, his condition worsened later on.

--IANS

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