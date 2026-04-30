April 30, 2026 11:23 PM हिंदी

Golf: Indian quartet gears up for Mauritius showdown

Indian quartet gears up for showdown MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius at the scenic Legends Course in Port Louis (Mauritius) from Friday. Photo credit: golfxyz.com

Port Louis (Mauritius), April 30 (IANS) India will have a strong four-player presence at the inaugural MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius, with Diksha Dagar leading the charge alongside Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, and Hitaashee Bakshi at the scenic Legends Course.

Vani Kapoor arrives with recent experience of playing in Mauritius, having featured in the IGPL Invitation at the Anahita Course. Meanwhile, fellow LET regulars Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth have opted to skip the event to take a short break.

Diksha, who has set her sights on clinching the Hero Women’s Indian Open this season, will begin her campaign early at 7:20 am in the company of Alessandra Fanali and Alexandra Försterling. Hitaashee Bakshi is paired with Lianna Bailey and Gabriella Cowley for the opening two rounds.

Tvesa Malik, aiming to make a strong push to regain her tour card, is grouped with Lilly May Humphreys and Bobbi Brown. Vani Kapoor will tee off alongside Corrine Viden and Chloe Williams in her opening round.

All eyes will also be on England’s Esme Hamilton, fresh off her maiden LET victory at the Investec SA Women’s Open. Carrying strong momentum, Hamilton has travelled directly to Mauritius and will look to build on her success. She has climbed to fourth in the LET Order of Merit and is eager to maintain her impressive form.

The tournament features a competitive field of 120 players contesting a 54-hole stroke play event at the Constance Belle Mare Plage’s Legends Course, known for its narrow fairways and challenging greens.

Hamilton will begin her title bid at 7:40 am local time, playing alongside Agathe Laisné of France and Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjall.

--IANS

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