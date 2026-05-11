WFI misinterpreted the timelines of my sabbatical; I'll provide detailed responses to each claim: Vinesh

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat has broken her silence on the show-cause notice issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), dismissing allegations of rule violations and saying the federation has misinterpreted the timelines of her sabbatical from the sport.

WFI had issued a show cause notice to the three-time Olympian, citing "grave acts of indiscipline" and multiple rule violations that the federation claims have caused "national embarrassment". The federation also declared Phogat "ineligible" to participate in any sanctioned competitions or events until at least June 26.

But on Monday, Phogat released a lengthy statement on her social media, in which she challenged the WFI's claim regarding her return-to-play timeline and asserted she was cleared by the International Testing Agency (ITA) to return on January 1, 2026.

"I acknowledge receipt of the show cause notice dated 09.05.2026 issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to me. I will be providing detailed responses to each claim made in the notice, after consultation with my legal team and my advisors," she said in a statement.

According to the WFI notice, Phogat failed to follow Article 5.7 of the UWW Anti-Doping Rules, which requires a retired athlete to give six months' written notice before returning to competition and remain available for testing during that period.

Responding to the same, Phogat mentioned, "However, I would like to clear up a few matters pertaining to the notice to the public. The WFI has misinterpreted the timelines of my sabbatical from sport and subsequent return to training and competitions. As opposed to the date stated by the WFI in their notice, i.e., June 26, 2026, I have been deemed eligible to return to official training and competition on January 1, 2026."

"I have official confirmation from the International Testing Agency (ITA), the agency hired by the international federation UWW, the relevant international federation governing doping control for wrestling, pertaining to the same."

"Therefore, I am eligible to participate in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda, scheduled for May 10-12, 2026. Having completed my registration for the same, I do intend to participate in the Tournament and mark my return to the mat in a competitive event," Vinesh, who is aiming for a comeback after nearly 20 months, following her decision to reverse her retirement.

Phogat further addressed concerns regarding a whereabouts failure in late 2024 and a missed test in December 2025. She maintained that she has cooperated fully with authorities and that neither incident constitutes an anti-doping rule violation under the WADA Code.

"With respect to the whereabouts failure from September 2024, and the Missed Test from December 2025, I confirm that I have cooperated with the relevant result management authorities promptly, and that both events do not amount to anti-doping rule violations per the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021, or the WADA Code, 2021," she said.

WFI, in its notice, also stated that Phogat "violated UWW rules by competing in two different weight categories (50 kg and 53 kg) on the same day" during the selection trials held in March 2024 at NIS Patiala.

Regarding the allegations, Phogat stated that the then-governing Ad-Hoc Committee was fully aware of and permitted her participation without objection at the time.

"The allegation that I violated various rules by participating in two separate weight categories at the 2024 Selection Trials at NIS Patiala is also false, as the Ad-Hoc Committee governing the WFI at that point in time was well aware of my participation and made no objection at that stage while allowing me to participate," said Vinesh.

Phogat has been given 14 days to provide a written response to the charges and has been offered the opportunity for a personal hearing before the WFI Disciplinary Committee.

The wrestler stated she will provide a detailed response to the WFI with supporting evidence in the prescribed 14-day time limit to establish her innocence and is looking forward to representing India in the 2026 Asian Games.

"Beyond the same, I am reviewing the contents of the notice and will provide a detailed response with supporting evidence to the WFI within the prescribed time limit of fourteen days. I will establish my innocence and will continue my preparations as I approach my return to competition, and I look forward to the chance at representing India in the 2026 Asian Games and upcoming international events," Phogat concluded.

--IANS

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