WFI finalises women’s squad for U23 World Wrestling C’ships after New Delhi trials

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finalised the women’s squad for the upcoming U23 World Wrestling Championships in the United States following the conclusion of selection trials here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The day-long trials saw wrestlers compete across all 10 weight categories, with grapplers from leading wrestling states, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, battling for places in the Indian contingent.

The winners in their respective weight divisions will represent India at the upcoming World Championships, while the runners-up will join the national camp to provide sparring support and strengthen squad depth.

The selected wrestlers will assemble for an intensive preparatory camp before departing for their respective international assignments.

WFI President Sanjay Singh praised the depth of talent on display during the trials and expressed confidence in the selected contingent.

"The level of wrestling witnessed today at the IG Stadium demonstrates the incredible depth and strength of Indian women’s wrestling. Every bout was closely contested, proving how hard these athletes have been training. I congratulate all the winners and every wrestler who stepped onto the mat today. We are confident that this strong contingent will perform exceptionally well and bring glory to the country at both the Senior World Championships in Kazakhstan and the U23 World Championships in the USA," he said.

Haryana dominated the selection trials with several wrestlers securing top positions, while Maharashtra also produced a strong showing across multiple weight categories.

Parveen earned the top spot in the 50kg category, while Sweety emerged victorious in the 53kg division. Maharashtra's Ahilya Shinde topped the 55kg category, with Neha Sharma finishing first in the 57kg division.

Komal claimed the top position at 59kg, while Neha emerged victorious in the 62kg category. Vaishnavi Patil secured first place in the 65kg division, followed by Mansi Lather, who topped the 68kg category.

Maharashtra's Amruta Pujari finished first in the 72kg category, while Diksha Malik claimed the top spot in the 76kg division.

The final results of the WFI Women's Selection Trials were:

50kg: Parveen (HAR) – 1st Position | Priyanshi (MP) – 2nd Position

53kg: Sweety (HAR) – 1st Position | Doli (UP) – 2nd Position

55kg: Ahilya Shinde (MAH) – 1st Position | Kajal (HAR) – 2nd Position

57kg: Neha Sharma (DEL) – 1st Position | Simran (HAR) – 2nd Position

59kg: Komal (HAR) – 1st Position | Anjali (HAR) – 2nd Position

62kg: Neha (HAR) – 1st Position | Nitika (DEL) – 2nd Position

65kg: Vaishnavi Patil (MAH) – 1st Position | Anjali (HAR) – 2nd Position

68kg: Mansi Lather (MAH) – 1st Position | Srishti (DEL) – 2nd Position

72kg: Amruta Pujari (MAH) – 1st Position | Tanu Sharma (HAR) – 2nd Position

76kg: Diksha Malik (HAR) – 1st Position | Manisha Bhanwala (HAR) – 2nd Position

With the selection process now complete, the focus will shift to the national camp as India's emerging women wrestlers prepare to take on the world's best at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in the United States.

--IANS

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