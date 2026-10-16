October 16, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Weverse Con Festival India's 1st edition to enjoy a promising blend of global K-pop & Indian artists

Weverse Con Festival India's 1st edition to enjoy a promising blend of global K-pop & Indian artists

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Ahead of the eagerly awaited debut edition of the Weverse Con Festival India, the makers have announced the exciting artist lineup, which includes some of the biggest names in K-pop and Indian music.

Slated to be held in New Delhi on 27–28 March 2027, the festival enjoys a promising roster of both K-pop and global artists, including Bumzu, Dayoung, ENHYPEN, Eric Nam, Hwasa, Lara of global girl group KATSEYE, Lee Hyun, LE SSERAFIM, Rhea Raj and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, among others.

Apart from these, the Weverse Con Festival India will also have some big names from the world of Indian contemporary music, such as Gini, King, RANJ X Clifr, Reble, and DJ Zelo.

The festival further mark its first edition of the Weverse Con outside Korea.

HYBE INDIA and BookMyShow Live have co-produced the India edition of the Festival, along with HYBE and Weverse.

Talking about the Weverse Con Festival India, Sarthak Arora, Head of Business Development, HYBE INDIA, said, “For years, Indian fans have been at the heart of K-pop, supporting our artists, celebrating their music and building a community that has continued to grow across generations. With Weverse Con Festival coming to India for the first time outside Korea, we’re bringing that connection closer than ever before. Our artists are equally excited to meet the fans who have stood by them from afar and experience their energy beyond the screen."

"We also want to make the festival as accessible as possible, as a way of giving back to the fans for the love, loyalty and unwavering support they have shown our artists over the years. This festival is a celebration of that shared journey, bringing artists and fans together in person and giving India’s passionate K-pop community a moment they can truly call their own," he added.

The tickets for the festival will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

--IANS

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