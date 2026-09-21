September 21, 2026 1:50 PM हिंदी

'We've sorted everything out’: Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav says travel, accommodation issues resolved

'We've sorted everything out’: Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav says travel, accommodation issues resolved

Nagoya, Sep 21 (IANS) India’s Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav said the accommodation and transportation issues faced by the contingent after its arrival in Japan have been resolved, as the country’s athletes continued their strong start at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The Indian contingent encountered difficulties with accommodation and transport in the initial stages of its stay, but Yadav said arrangements had since been made to ensure athletes have the necessary facilities as competition gathers pace.

“We did face some difficulties, but we have sorted everything out. We have booked rooms at a personal level and are also providing transport. Everything is set now. There were some difficulties in the beginning. The athletics team arrived today, so let’s see how things go. If there is any problem, we will let you know. As of now, we have sorted everything out, and everything is fine,” Yadav told IANS.

Yadav’s comments came as India’s medal tally reached six in less than two days of competition, with Suchika Tariyal winning a historic bronze in MMA and Indian shooters adding individual and team medals in the 10m air rifle events.

With more members of the Indian contingent continuing to arrive in Japan, Yadav said the situation would be closely monitored, particularly as the athletics team joined the Games on Monday.

The early medal rush has also raised expectations for India across disciplines, but Yadav believes the country’s campaign is only getting started. He pointed to weightlifting as another sport where India will be in contention for a podium finish.

“The start is good, and this is only the beginning. The game is still left to be played, and there will be a line of medals. We will also get a medal in weightlifting; there is a fight for a medal.”

India’s six-medal haul has come across MMA and 10m air rifle, men’s and women’s events.

--IANS

vi/bc

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