September 21, 2026 1:48 PM हिंदी

Rajkumar Santoshi sheds light on his plans to work with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar soon

Rajkumar Santoshi sheds light on his plans to work with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar soon

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has made some big revelations about his upcoming movies during his exclusive interaction with IANS.

The director talked about working with Salman Khan once again in a comedy film. He also expressed his desire to collaborate with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Rajkumar Santoshi added that apart from being good actors, they are also fine human beings.

He told IANS, "It's going on; it's being planned. I think the announcement will come very soon. It's being planned with Salman as well as Akshay Kumar. Ajay Devgn, we have made 4-5 films with them. All of them are very good people. See, the industry and the audience know them as actors, but I have closely interacted with all those people. They are all very fine human beings. Whether it's Sunny or Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar. They are very good people. It's a pleasure to work with them."

Talking about his latest work, Rajkumar Santoshi recently joined forces with Sunny Deol for the period drama, 'Batwara 1947'.

Apart from Sunny, the project also saw Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir in significant roles, along with others.

The project marked Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India, the movie is believed to have been inspired by Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai' (Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born).

Released in the cinema halls on 14 August this year during Independence Day weekend, 'Batwara 1947' garnered mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

--IANS

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