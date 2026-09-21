Asha Negi on growing up in Uttarakhand: Heard so many stories about devi-devtas, supernatural happenings

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi, who hails from Uttarakhand, talked about how growing up in a state rich in folklore and supernatural tales shaped her fascination with the horror genre.

While speaking to IANS, Asha recalled stories she heard from her family and a deeply overwhelming incident involving a village ‘jaagar’. She said she “definitely” believes in such supernatural experiences.

Talking about how hailing from Uttarakhand, a state steeped in folklore and stories of the supernatural, has shape her fascination with the horror genre

“I’ve heard a lot about ‘devi-devtas.’ In fact, when we went to Orchha for the shoot of Ali Baba, everyone was sharing their stories with the director. I remember telling them about an incident that happened in my family, back in our village,” Asha told IANS.

She added: “We have ‘jaagars’ in our village, where a lot of prayers and rituals take place. Sometimes, during these rituals, it is believed that the soul of someone who has passed away from the family can also communicate or speak.”

Jaagar is a traditional form of spiritual folk singing and ritual from the Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand. It is meant to invoke and "awaken" deities and ancestral spirits.

Recalling an incident from her family, she said: “ This actually happened in my family, and it was a very overwhelming experience. I definitely believe in this, and these things do happen in our village. My parents would also tell me stories from the time when they used to live in the village. So, I’ve grown up hearing many such stories.”

Asha’s latest show is “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot”. The upcoming horror-comedy series brings together ancient folklore, haunted mysteries and adventure. The show also features stars Asha Negi as Ali and Vishal Vashishtha as Baba.

Set against the mysterious world of Central Indian folklore, “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot” follows Alisha “Ali” Nigam, a sharp, science-driven neuropsychology expert, whose search for her missing father pulls her into a world of supernatural mysteries.

Asked if 40 “bhoots” represented 40 fears, which human fear is the most universal, Asha told IANS: “The most universal fear could be, ‘What do people think about me?’ Every person thinks about how others perceive them. I hope they think good things about me.”

The 40-episode series premiered on September 11 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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