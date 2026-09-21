Film on R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao locked for August 11, 2028 release

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Film based on R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective has been locked for August 11, 2028 release.

After Kesari, Raazi, SherShah, and Kesari: Chapter 2, Karan Johar is all set to bring forward the story of another unsung legend to the big screen.

Karan said in a statement: “Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."

Sources confirm that Dharma Productions is teaming up with Leo Media Collective for a big scale theatrical feature film on Kao, the founder of R&AW in 1968.

Presently in the development stage, the yet-untitled film is looking at a theatrical release on August 11, 2028, which coincides with the Independence Day weekend. The makers have announced the film on September 21, 2026, which marks the 58 years since the foundation of R&AW, with a theatrical release aimed in 2028 to honour the 60 year legacy of India’s external intelligence agency.

The big scale espionage-actioner is based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, and the makers are scheduled to take it on floors by mid-2026. The casting, director and other details are kept under wraps for now.

The film chronicles the journey from 1955 to 1971, establishing the need of R&AW, leading to the formation and the first ever mission in the 1971 war against Pakistan. For those unaware, RN Kao is considered to be a legend in the world of spy craft, and is responsible for bringing the Indian Espionage on the global front.

The RN Kao film will mark the reunion of Dharma Productions with Leo Media Collective after the success of Bad Newz and Kesari: Chapter 2.

--IANS

dc/