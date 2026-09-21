Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena Kapoor on her 46th birthday, says ‘there will never be anyone like you’

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended birthday wishes to fellow Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 46th birthday.

The actress shared a picture of the actress and described her as one of a kind.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka shared a picture of Kareena in a leheriya saree and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan There will never be anyone like you .”

The picture appears to be from Kareena’s recent promotional appearance for her film Daayra. Kareena was seen in a colourful, rainbow-toned leheriya saree.

Kareena’s look also carried a nostalgic connection to her sister Karisma Kapoor. The actress later shared a collage comparing her leheriya saree with Karisma’s similar look from the 2001 film Zubeidaa. Karisma had worn the iconic drape in the song “Dheeme Dheeme Gaao”.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Priyanka were once touted as rivals. During an appearance on Koffee with Karan in the show's initial seasons, Kareena had taken a dig at Priyanka’s accent, asking, “Where did she get that accent from?”

Priyanka, in another episode, later responded with equal wit, saying, “The same place her boyfriend gets it from,” referring to Kareena’s then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan, who had studied in the UK.

Over the years, both actresses have maintained that there is no bad blood between them.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor's collaboration on movies, the two have shared screen space in Abbas-Mustan's 2004 thriller Aitraaz, which also starred Akshay Kumar.

Priyanka had earned great response and acclaim for her negative role as Sonia Roy. Kareena played Priya Malhotra, Raj aka Akshay Kumar's supportive wife.

–IANS

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