Naila Grrewal reflects on how her definition of success has changed over the years

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Naila Grrewal reflected on how her definition of success has changed over the years.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Naila shared that earlier she used to feel that success was all about material achievements like having a house or a car, but now it means coming home satisfied after giving her best at work. For her, audience appreciation, self-love, and feeling that she has spent her time well now define true success.

Naila added that she feels that she has succeeded when the audience likes her work.

When asked, "How do you define success while working in the industry?", the 'Tamasha' actress said that "When you just start out, the meaning of success is very different for you. I am from Delhi, so for me, having a house in Mumbai, having a car, and achieving those things would define a different level of success. But now, after doing as much work as I have done, I feel success for me is coming back home feeling satisfied. After spending long hours on set, I want to feel that I have given my best."

"If the audience likes my work, that is my definition of success. I feel that it has now transformed into self-gratification and self-love as well. Every day, whatever I do, I want to feel satisfied that I have spent my time well," she went on to add.

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, Naila said, "My journey has been very interesting for me. I started in Delhi as part of the Dramatic Society of Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Today, I am in Mumbai, and I am doing full-time acting."

The 'Thappad' actress added that her journey so far has been extremely satisfying as she got the chance to collaborate with some of the most talented directors.

"The journey has been very satisfying. To work with directors like Imtiaz Ali right at the beginning of my journey, followed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Anubhav Sinha and, most recently, Rahul Pandey and now Atlee Sir, has been incredible. I think this is exactly where I have always wanted to reach", Naila added.

"I am still on that journey, so it is very satisfying, and I am very happy that I have reached this point", she concluded.

--IANS

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