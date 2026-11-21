Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the enduring popularity of her character Nisha and her iconic purple sari from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.

Actress Sharvari Wagh who appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya on the quiz reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati, spoke about stepping into the world of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, years after Madhuri had become synonymous with his brand of family entertainers.

While recalling the impact of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Sharvari mentioned how fans would ask their tailors to recreate Nisha’s famous purple sari.

Madhuri responded with a laugh, revealing just how the look had been replicated at weddings over the years. “At every wedding, I still see at least four or five ‘Nishas wearing that purple sari’,” she said.

For the uninitiated, the purple sari from the iconic song, Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, in particular, continues to evoke memories of the larger than life wedding celebrations associated with the film.

The conversation also saw Madhuri quiz Sharvari about what it takes to be a Rajshri heroine. Asking her about the “first rule” of being a Barjatya and Rajshri heroine, Madhuri wanted to know what Sharvari believed was essential for the role.

Sharvari replied that a Rajshri heroine needs to know how to emote shyness. Madhuri then challenged her to give a glimpse of that particular bhav. Sharvari, visibly playing along with the moment, replied that ever since she had been talking to Madhuri, she had only been feeling shy.

For the uninitiated, Madhuri became one of the defining Rajshri heroines with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, where her portrayal of Nisha became iconic .

Sharvari, meanwhile, is entering the Rajshri world with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, marking her first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya.

–IANS

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