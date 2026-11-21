Kathmandu, Nov 21 (IANS)Travel companies based in Nepal's southern city of Janakpur have started preparing tour packages for Indian tourists wishing to visit the Himalayan nation through the proposed Ayodhya-Janakpurdham railway service, which is scheduled to be inaugurated early next week.

Birendra Sah, owner of a travel company, said his company was preparing packages for Indian tourists wishing to visit Nepal by train, as its existing packages are designed primarily for visitors arriving in Janakpur by road or air.

His initiative comes after Indian Railways approved a new weekly train service connecting Janakpurdham in Nepal with Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, raising expectations of a significant influx of Indian religious pilgrims.

In a statement last week, India's Ministry of Railways said the proposed service would establish an important rail link between two destinations associated with the Ramayana tradition -- Janakpurdham, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, and Ayodhya, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The railway service is scheduled to be inaugurated during Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit to New Delhi. Prime Minister Shah will be in New Delhi on November 22 and 23 on a state visit to India, both governments have announced.

"The initiative will provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while reinforcing their shared civilisational heritage," India's Ministry of Railways said.

According to the ministry, the weekly service will cover approximately 604 kilometres, connecting Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt and passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations," it said.

The service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays, it added.

The new service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility for people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes.

Sah estimated that the number of Indian visitors would increase significantly once the railway service begins operating between the two cities, as trains could transport large numbers of passengers at a time.

"Currently, we manage visits by 40-60 Indian tourists a month through business-to-business contacts. However, we expect to handle around 500 visitors a month once the railway service begins," he said.

However, more Indian visitors arrive in Janakpur independently than through travel agencies, he added.

Sah said additional promotional and familiarisation activities would be needed to raise awareness of the railway connection between Ayodhya and Janakpurdham.

The Nepali government has not specified the current number of foreign tourists visiting Janaki Temple.

In 2025, Nepal received 1,162,365 foreign tourists, of whom 167,380 visited for religious purposes, accounting for 14.40 per cent of total arrivals, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. Religious tourism was the second-largest purpose of foreign visits after holidays and pleasure, which accounted for 699,744 arrivals, the ministry said.

Rosan Das, a priest at Janaki Temple, said the number of pilgrims visiting the temple varied by season.

"During the summer, a large number of Indian visitors arrive to offer prayers to Janaki Mata, while more Nepalis visit during the winter," he said. "The number of pilgrims varies from 1,000 to 5,000 a day, including both domestic and foreign visitors, but I do not have an exact figure."

He said the railway service was expected to double or triple the number of visitors, contributing to the city's tourism industry.

The railway connection between Ayodhya and Janakpurdham is part of efforts to develop a cross-border Ramayana circuit between Nepal and India. The two countries have also been discussing the development of Ramayana and Buddhist tourism circuits linking religious destinations associated with their shared cultural and religious heritage.

Although the railway service will connect Ayodhya with Janakpurdham, a city in southern Nepal near the Indian border, Nepali travel industry entrepreneurs believe Indian visitors arriving in Janakpur could also be encouraged to visit other Hindu pilgrimage destinations in Nepal, including Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu and Muktinath Temple in the mountainous Mustang district of western Nepal.

Mohan Prasad Sharma, chairperson of the Travel and Air Transport Committee of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Madhesh Province), said Indian tourists visiting Janaki Temple could be encouraged to explore other Hindu pilgrimage sites in Nepal through specially designed tour packages.

He also said Janaki Temple had so far been unable to attract a significant number of Indian pilgrims visiting Ayodhya, although the two pilgrimage sites were closely interconnected.

"If we can attract 2-5 per cent of those pilgrims to Janaki Temple, it would provide a huge boost to local tourism," he said. "India has the world's largest population, and the majority of its people are Hindus. There is considerable potential to attract Indian pilgrims to Nepal through improved railway connectivity."

Improved rail access is also expected to benefit local economies along the route by creating opportunities for tourism operators, hospitality establishments, local traders and traditional artisans.

"For communities in the border regions of Bihar and Nepal, the service will offer an additional passenger transport option and strengthen economic and social linkages," India's Ministry of Railways said.

--IANS

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