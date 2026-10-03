Bangladesh: Seven idols vandalised ahead of Durga Festival at Hindu temple

Dhaka, Oct 3 (IANS) Unidentified miscreants vandalised seven idols being sculpted for the upcoming Durga Puja festival at a temple in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail district, amid rising concerns over attacks on Hindu places of worship in Bangladesh, local media reported.

According to temple authorities and police, the vandalism took place between Wednesday night and early Thursday in Jamurki Paschimpara area of Mirzapur.

Residents said Durga Puja has been observed at the temple for nearly 85 years under the aegis of the Jamurki Arya Samiti, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

The temple was gearing up for this year’s festivities, with seven idols, including the main goddess Durga idol, nearly complete and only painting work remaining.

“We were at the temple until 10:00 pm last night [Wednesday]. Then we went home. When we returned to the temple this [Thursday] morning, we found the idols vandalised,” The Daily Star quoted Prakash Bakali, president of the Jamurki Arya Samiti, as saying

“We do not know who did this. We have lodged a formal complaint with police. Now we want law enforcers to trace those responsible and bring them to justice,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Tangail Assistant Superintendent of Police Adnan Mustafiz said, “We found some idols partially vandalised. We are investigating to identify the culprits and bring them to book. Necessary security measures have also been taken.”

The latest incident highlighted a troubling surge in attacks on Hindu temples and minority communities across Bangladesh, a trend that began during the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration.

Last month, a Goddess Kali idol along with several ornaments and religious artefacts were stolen from the Uttar Kalibari Temple in Faridpur city, local media reported, citing temple authorities.

The stolen valuables included the Goddess Kali idol, around 7-8 tolas of gold ornaments adorning it, small brass idols of Lord Vishnu, Radha-Krishna and Manasa, as well as a silver snake weighing approximately 8-10 tolas that was wrapped around a Shiva Linga, 'The Daily Star' reported.

Recently, recalling the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance's five-year rule from 2001 to 2006, the Awami League alleged that the persecution of minority communities across Bangladesh during that period is now being witnessed again in 2026.

“Attacks on temples, homes being set on fire, land grabbing, brutal sexual violence against women, and countless Hindus being forced to leave Bangladesh. That picture is appearing before our eyes again today, in 2026,” it stated.

--IANS

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