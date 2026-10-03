Nivin Pauly, Raghava Lawrence-starrer Benz's fourth schedule begins

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) The makers of director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Benz', featuring actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead, on Saturday announced that the unit of the film had now commenced its fourth schedule of filming.

Taking to its social media timelines, Passion Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "Here’s the update you’ve been waiting on. #Benz Fourth Schedule Begins."

The production house also shared some BTS pictures from the sets on the occasion.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans as it features actor Nivin Pauly in not one but two roles in the film. More significantly, Nivin Pauly plays the antagonist in the film.

It may be recalled that Nivin Pauly, had in November last year, dropped a hint to suggest that the film's third schedule had been wrapped.

Taking to his social media timelines, Nivin Pauly had posted a series of pictures of himself from the film and written, "Darkness Loading......⏳." He then tagged all the cast and crew members associated with the film and then went on to add "#ScheduleWrap #BenzMovie #Walter" as the hashtags.

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is one of the producers of the film, had in July last year confirmed that the unit had completed the second schedule of the film and had expressed hope that the unit would complete the film in the next three to four months.

In a video interview to a media house, Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is producing the film along with Sudhan Sundaram, and Jagadish Palanisamy, had said, " Our next film is Benz. They have finished the second schedule if I am not wrong. Two schedules are done. Philo is the editor. I will check with him as to how the film is looking. He will give me some updates. Probably, they will finish it in another three or four months. We have other films in the pipeline."

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons but the most important reason is that the film will feature actor Nivin Pauly as a villain for the first time.

While introducing his character in the film, director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, on his X timeline, had said, "Soft boy? That was yesterday. Nivin Pauly 2.0—our certified Baddie, Breaking hearts and Breaking rules & Breaking bad. Meet #Walter, @nivinofficial."

The character promo for Nivin Pauly's character which the makers released begins with sounds emanating from a room as if somebody is getting bludgeoned there. Soon, Nivin Pauly, with his body decked in gold ornaments and carrying a huge metal hammer from which blood seems to be dripping, walks out. He sports a smile only to reveal golden teeth.

He turns around to ask another character (also played by Nivin Pauly) the name of a person. The other character, which is busy eating and which comes across as a naive, uneducated individual, tells the villain it is 'Bens' and then after a while, corrects the spelling to say, 'Benz'. We then get to know that the antagonist's name is Walter. Walter says, "When a head inside a helmet itself is cut like the head of a goat, who..." and laughs suggestively. The character promo ends with Walter describing himself. He says," A dirty mind, a beautiful heart deadly combination. Love you Walter!"

Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar‬. Cinematography for the film is by Goutham George and editing is by Philomin Raj. Art direction for the film has been done by Jacki while Pradeep Boopathi is serving as the creative producer.

--IANS

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