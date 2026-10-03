After Salman & SRK, Juhi Chawla salutes Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) After Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla is the latest Bollywood celeb to 'salute' Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery and presence of mind.

Taking to her official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Juhi wrote, "Incredible courage and presence of mind. Salute Captain Smit Machchhar. Such bravery in a moment of grave danger. Wish you get well very soon! (sic)"

Earlier today, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned an appreciation post for Captain Smit Machchhar, lauding him for his courage.

Wishing the Captain a speedy recovery, the 'Jawan' actor said that the entire country was extremely proud of him for how he was able to display massive courage during extreme circumstances.

He took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline and penned on the micro-blogging site, "Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you…"

Additionally, Salman Khan also said that it would be a pleasure to fly with Captain Smit Machchhar.

Salman Tweeted, “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar.”

For those who do not know, Captain Machchhar got seriously injured on Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers. His co-pilot allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit.

Despite being seriously injured, the Captain somehow managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene, after which the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

--IANS

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