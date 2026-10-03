3rd ODI: Andrew taken for X-ray at hospital after injuring finger while taking Dhir’s catch

New Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew has been taken to the hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a finger injury while completing the catch of Naman Dhir during the ongoing third ODI against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 36th over of India’s innings, when batting all-rounder Naman Dhir chipped a nicely tossed-up delivery from West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie towards cover. Andrew, positioned in there, completed a clean catch to break a threatening 65-run partnership, as Dhir was dismissed for a brisk 30 off 21 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes.

However, while taking the catch, Andrew copped a severe blow to his finger, which forced him to go off the field for immediate medical assistance and further assessment. As a result, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Andrew will not be able to open the innings in the West Indies chase of 352, and John Campbell will be replaced at the top by skipper Shai Hope.

"Jewel Andrew has gone to hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a blow to his finger while taking the catch to dismiss Naman Dhir during the Indian innings. Andrew was originally scheduled to open the innings. Captain Shai Hope will now partner John Campbell at the top of the order," said a medical update from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The forced injury reshuffle means Campbell will have a third opening partner in this series in the form of Hope. West Indies will also fret over the batting availability of wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes, who conceded 54 runs in five overs and later limped off with a left calf problem.

Coming to the match, KL Rahul's unbeaten 129 off 87 balls, his career-best score in the format, along with fifties from Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) powered India to 351/7, after Jayden Seales had reduced the hosts to 4/2 inside three overs.

--IANS

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