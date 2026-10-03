October 03, 2026 8:49 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: 'Believe in yourself', Virat Kohli while giving ODI cap to Anshul Kamboj

'Believe in yourself', Virat Kohli while giving ODI cap to Anshul Kamboj ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies Photo credit: IANS

New Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) Talismanic batter Virat Kohli handed fast bowler Anshul Kamboj his debut ODI cap ahead of the third match against the West Indies here at the New PCA Stadium on Saturday, and advised the young pacer to believe in his abilities.

Kamboj, who has already represented India in Test cricket by playing the Manchester Test against England last year, has become the 266th player to represent the country in the 50-over format.

“Anshul, big congratulations to you, Cap 266. We know you already played Test cricket for India. The reason is that, because of your consistency and clarity of thought, you got the opportunity to represent India in the whites, which is the greatest honour. But very few people get to become multi-format players,” said Kohli while presenting the cap in the team huddle, in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Saturday.

Kamboj joined the Indian team on Friday after being pulled out of India A’s second four-day game against Australia A in Puducherry, as fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was ruled out due to a left hamstring injury sustained in the second ODI in Guwahati.

“So another proud moment for you and your family. I just mentioned you have the skill sets; we've all seen that in the IPL with white ball cricket, the clarity with which you bowl and the areas that you bowl make it very difficult for batsmen to go after you. So believe in yourself in the same way; we'll all back you, and congratulations and a very proud moment for you,” added Kohli.

The Karnal-based Kamboj, who made a strong impression in domestic cricket for Haryana and the IPL before breaking into the national setup, expressed delight at earning his ODI debut. “Obviously, it's a dream of a player to play for his national team. So I'm feeling quite good, and I'm just looking to make sure that I play a good level of cricket,” he said.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

J&K’s cultural opening, PoJK’s rights abuses expose stark LoC divide: Report (File Image)

J&K’s cultural opening, PoJK’s rights abuses expose stark LoC divide: Report

India men defend hockey gold for the first time with stellar 5-1 win, qualify for LA 2028 in the final played on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: India men defend hockey gold for the first time with stellar 5-1 win, qualify for LA 2028 (Ld)

Ranvir Shorey reveals he was rejected from a movie for being 'controversial'

Ranvir Shorey reveals he was rejected from a movie for being 'controversial'

Pakistan’s political repression turns women into targets of control

Pakistan’s political repression turns women into targets of control

'Believe in yourself', Virat Kohli while giving ODI cap to Anshul Kamboj ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: 'Believe in yourself', Virat Kohli while giving ODI cap to Anshul Kamboj

Dengue surge, measles outbreak put strain on Bangladesh’s healthcare system (File Image)

Dengue surge, measles outbreak puts strain on Bangladesh’s healthcare system

Bangladesh: Seven idols vandalised ahead of Durga festival at Hindu temple (File Image)

Bangladesh: Seven idols vandalised ahead of Durga Festival at Hindu temple

Nivin Pauly, Raghava Lawrence-starrer Benz's fourth schedule begins (Photo: Passion Studios/X)

Nivin Pauly, Raghava Lawrence-starrer Benz's fourth schedule begins

Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew taken for X-ray at hospital after injuring finger while taking Naman Dhir’s catch during the ongoing third ODI against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Andrew taken for X-ray at hospital after injuring finger while taking Dhir’s catch

After Salman & SRK, Juhi Chawla salutes Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery

After Salman & SRK, Juhi Chawla salutes Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery