Ranvir Shorey reveals he was rejected from a movie for being 'controversial'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey has revealed that he was rejected from a big-banner movie for being too 'vocal', 'anti-govt', and potentially 'controversial'.

Calling the world a 'crushing place', Ranvir said that here it is important to be your own light.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla ' actor wrote, "With a heavy heart I’m sharing with you guys that I have finally got my first ever confirmation of not being cast in a film by a big mainstream studio for being “anti-govt”(?!), too “vocal”, and potentially “controversial” (sic)."

"I have always had an inkling about this, and it’s finally confirmed by a trusted source. The world is a soul crushing place, my friends. You have to be your own light. (sic)," he went on to add.

As soon as Ranvir shared the surprizing news on social media, many netizens expressed their support for the 'Singh Is King' actor in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Your identity is beyond the "big mainstream studio". The one's who know your talent will find you no matter what they say, So aekla cholo re !(sic)"

Another one penned, "Ranvir, thank you for sharing this. It must hurt, but your honesty is rare. Your work has always spoken for itself. Khosla Ka Ghosla, Titli and Bheja Fry are loved by many. No closed door can take that away. People remember actors who stand for something. Good roles will come from those who value your voice. Keep shining."

"Your identity is beyond the "big mainstream studio". The one's who know your talent will find you no matter what they say, So aekla cholo re !" read the third comment.

Most recently, Ranvir faced some massive backlash after he allegedly used abusive language while he responded to a social media user who criticized a viral reel featuring him with the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' cast.

Over the years, Ranvir has made headlines for his strong opinions on social media on a wide variety of issues.

--IANS

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