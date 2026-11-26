Christchurch, Nov 26 (IANS) India bowling coach Morne Morkel hinted that young pacer Gurnoor Brar might be a good fit for Christchurch's conditions to add some pace to the ball, which seems to be softening too quickly.

Gurnoor, who is yet to make his Test debut, has made a strong impression during the ongoing tour of New Zealand. He was one of the standout performers for India in ODI series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker.

"There is a lot of excitement about him since he has joined the Indian team, with his pace and bounce. I think he is a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here. We will see how it goes," said Morkel on the eve of the second Test against New Zealand.

“Gurnoor has been knocking on the door. He's doing all the right things. But again, the selection as a player is something that he can't control. He needs to just make sure he's ready when he gets the opportunity. A lot of times, when we're close to that opportunity, as a bowler, you can get distracted. When he gets his opportunity, and you never know, my job is to make sure he's 100 percent ready," he added.

Morkel said the Hagley Oval surface for the second Test looked very green and urged the team to play the conditions as best as possible.

"The pitch from what I have seen looks again very green,” Morkel said. “I think it is a longer sort of grass cover they have got there. We will have to see how it plays. Like I said, everybody expected the wicket in the last game to be fast and bouncy, and it wasn't like that. Again, we can't control that. We just need to, with bat and ball tomorrow in the first session, play the conditions we are going to face as best as possible," he said.

Anshul Kamboj, who made his debut at Old Trafford during the England tour last year and returned 1-89 from his 18 overs, was another player with whom Morkel urged patience. He struck early with the new ball and hit a quick 38 as a nightwatchman in Wellington.

"It was not just him; look at the New Zealand side, the speeds on that surface were down. You can't judge somebody from his debut Test as well. There are a lot of emotions, a lot of things going into playing your first Test match. So let's rather support the guy that is doing a hard job, pulling hard overs for the team. Let's give him a proper run, let him play a couple of games first, and then we can have a discussion. I think it is still very early days to form an opinion about a player at this stage," said Morkel.

India will be facing a challenging task in the upcoming Test, as the win would keep their hopes of a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive, but Morkel urged his side to "block out the outside noise" and concentrate on executing their plans

"First of all, desperation is one thing that we as a team need to understand very well,” Morkel said. “I don't like that word ‘desperation’ because then the guys will go out and try too hard and miss their lengths. So for me, it is important going into this next week that we go back and block out the outside noise."

“I tell you what, all these guys want to play in that [WTC] final, and they will give everything possible to make it. But realistically, if we are honest about it, it is going to be a challenge. So after every bad session, we can't get caught up in things that we need to do. We just need to focus on playing our best cricket, coming up with solutions, and from there take it forward. That will be one thing we will speak about a lot, breaking it up session by session, focusing on how we can play our best brand of cricket," he said.

--IANS

bc/