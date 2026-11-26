Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Angad Bedi has lauded wife Neha Dhupia for the strength she has shown throughout her motherhood journey, recalling how she returned to work on ‘Roadies’ when their daughter Mehr was just 41 days old.

Reflecting on the demands of motherhood and the immense role Neha plays in holding their family together, the actor said he has tremendous respect for the strength women bring to balancing their personal and professional lives.

He also spoke about his faith in marriage, saying he wholeheartedly recommends it on their show Double Date. The conversation took an emotional turn when Neha recalled her journey of motherhood in the context of an argument she had with Nikhil on Roadies.

Speaking about her experiences, Neha highlighted how her body had gone through two C-sections, postpartum challenges and breastfeeding two children. While the discussion was initially around the pressure of winning and losing, Neha brought attention to the physical and emotional journey that comes with motherhood.

He recalled: “Neha is the one who went on Roadies leaving our 41-day-old Mehr, and that was difficult.”

Angad said: “It's a different kind of strength that a woman has. I have huge respect for that. It's easy for a man to say, ‘Hamara kaam ho gaya, saara kaam ho jayega,’ but woh kaam kar kaun raha hai?”

“My entire universe of my family, my nuclear family and my two kids all work on her energy, It's Neha. I recommend marriage wholeheartedly.”

Angad married Neha in a private ceremony at a Gurdwara in 2018. The couple has a daughter born in 2018 and a son, born in 2021.

He was last seen in Hi Nanna, which is a romantic drama film directed by Shouryuv. The film stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles alongside Kiara Khanna, Jayaram and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

The plot follows six-year-old Mahi, a girl battling cystic fibrosis, who lives with her loving father, Viraj. Her quest to learn about her absent mother leads to a chance encounter with Yashna, a woman unknowingly connected to her past, unraveling a heartfelt story of lost memories, love, and destiny.

--IANS

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