New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Four microlight aircraft of the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles' successfully landed and took off from a section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A) in Gujarat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted on a stretch of the highway between Km 946 and Km 949 as part of the Army's ‘Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition’.

Taking to the social media platform X, the minister said that the exercise marked a significant demonstration of collaboration between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and highlighted the capability of modern highway infrastructure to support strategic and operational requirements when needed.

Gadkari said the successful landing and take-off of the aircraft underscored the government's efforts to develop world-class transport infrastructure capable of serving multiple purposes beyond conventional road connectivity.

He also noted that such infrastructure can contribute not only to logistics and economic development but also to defence preparedness, emergency response requirements and other specialised uses.

This demonstrated the potential of selected national highway stretches to support activities such as aero-adventure and tourism where feasible, subject to safety protocols and coordination among authorities, according to him.

In addition, Gadkari congratulated the Army's Team Mountain Eagles, NHAI and all agencies involved in the planning and execution of the operation.

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor is one of India's major transport infrastructure projects aimed at improving freight movement and connectivity across northern and western India.

The latest exercise adds to efforts by authorities to explore the dual-use capabilities of strategic infrastructure assets for both civilian and defence purposes.

The minister said the government remains committed to building a resilient and future-ready national highway network capable of supporting the country's developmental, strategic and emergency-response requirements.

--IANS

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