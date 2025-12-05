December 05, 2025 3:21 PM हिंदी

We'd to give back not hundreds of thousands, but millions: CA boss reflects on revenue loss from Perth Test 

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has admitted that the revenue loss from the early finish of the first Ashes Test in Perth did hurt the national body's bottom line, resulting in the giving back "not hundreds of thousands, but million dollars"

Cricket Australia faced a multi-million-dollar drain after the rapid-fire two-day Ashes opener, which lasted just 847 deliveries, making it the shortest Ashes Test by balls bowled since 1888.

The opening Test saw 19 wickets fall on Day 1 as England were bowled out for 172 with Mitchell Starc taking career-best figures of 7-58 before Australia's batters collapsed to 121/9 at stumps. Day 2 saw 13 wickets fall and 380 runs put on the board as England were bowled out for 164 before Travis Head's incredible 123 guided Australia to an eight-wicket win and 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The result of the early finish meant CA lost ticket revenue from Days 3 and 4 and headed for an estimated loss of more than USD 3 million. “It did hurt. I’m not going to shy away from the fact that it hurt. Of course, you work in professional sport, you want to win," Greenberg declared on SEN’s coverage of the Second Test.

“But we had to give back not hundreds of thousands, but we are talking millions and millions back. So, look, I’m buoyed by the fact that it was the first time in 104 years that it happened. And I’m hoping that it might happen in another 104 years and some other poor bugger has got to do it in 100 years again," he added.

A record 1,01,514 attended the Test; 51,531 on Day 1, then 49,983 on Day 2 to surpass the record set of 96,463 in Perth last year when India won in four days.

Notably, at the annual general meeting last month, CA announced a loss of USD 11.3 million and took strong criticism from Cricket Victoria chair Ross Hepburn for the financial performance.

--IANS

bc/

