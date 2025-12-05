Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India posts 23 pc surge in domestic sales in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has posted domestic sales of 5,33,645 units in November, up 23 per cent from 4,32,888 units in the same month last year.

Total sales for the month touched 5,91,136 units, up 25 per cent from 4,72,749 units in November 2024, while exports rose 44 per cent to 57,491 units from 39,861 units a year earlier, the company said.

The sales data showed sustained demand in overseas markets and strong domestic retail traction.

For the April–November 2025 period of FY26, HMSI reported total sales of 42,32,748 units, comprising 38,12,096 domestic units and 4,20,652 exported units.

The company attributed this growth to improving market sentiment, a wider retail network, and demand recovery in both urban and rural regions.

HMSI also highlighted its road safety awareness initiatives as the company ran road safety awareness campaigns across several cities, marking Children’s Month with activities at manufacturing facilities, Traffic Training Parks and Safety Driving Education Centres.

Further, it held road safety conventions in Coimbatore and Varanasi. The Honda India Foundation launched a Kaushal Vikas Kendra for persons with disabilities in Bengaluru and announced a career progression program for General Duty Assistants trained under Project Pragati.

The rollout of GST 2.0 had given a strong push to India’s two-wheeler market, with vehicle registrations in October touching 1.85 million units -- the highest monthly tally so far this year. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had posted a modest 3 per cent increase to 5,05,000 units during the month.

The Japanese auto giant had announced plans for further growth in global demand for motorcycles, in Global South, whose largest market is India, and Indonesia, the Philippines; and Brazil and other Central and South American countries.

The company had also announced plans to set up an electric motorcycle plant in India by 2028.

IANS

