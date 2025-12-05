December 05, 2025 3:18 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘forever handsome’ Manish Malhotra: ‘9 to 90 friends forever’

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished fashion designer-producer Manish Malhotra on his 59th birthday, calling him “forever handsome, forever young and forever the bestest.”

Taking to her stories section on Instagram, Kareena shared a selfie with Manish, who stepped into producing films with “Gustaakh Ishq.”

She wrote: “Happy birthday forever handsome forever young and forever the bestest…My friend you are Gold Happy birthday Manu...9 to 90 friends forever, @manishmalhotra05.”

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa is a romantic drama film directed by Vibhu Puri. The film stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. The film is set in the 1990s and follows a young poet's efforts to revive his father's printing press, but in doing so falls for his mentor’s daughter, forcing him to choose between love and loyalty.

Manish’s next production is Saali Mohabbat starring Radhika Apte. The upcoming who-dunnit marks Tisca Chopra’s debut and also stars Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, Sauraseni Maitra with a special cameo by Kusha Kapila.

Produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the film delves into a tense and emotionally charged world where the truth is never as simple as it seems. It will premiere on December 12 on ZEE5.

Talking about Kareena, she was last seen in Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. It also features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena is currently shooting for ‘Daayra’ with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. “Daayra” delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.

This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles.

Following the success of “Sam Bahadur,” this marks Meghna’s next directorial venture, a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.

--IANS

dc/

