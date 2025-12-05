Russian President Vladimir Putin pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Friday.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh accompanied President Putin to Rajghat. Putin also signed the visitor's book.

Earlier, Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed him. President Droupadi Murmu and President Putin introduced the dignitaries from each other's country at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later in the day, PM Modi and President Putin will meet for official talks at Hyderabad House, an interaction expected to cover defence, energy cooperation, regional security and long-term economic partnerships.

Following the delegation-level talks, the two leaders will make press statements. Putin will later participate in a business event aimed at strengthening commercial and investment engagement.

In the evening, the Russian President will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Putin commenced his State Visit to India on Thursday evening, which included an exceptional personal gesture from PM Modi, who received him at the airport and accompanied him from the tarmac in the same vehicle.

PM Modi on Thursday presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian to visiting President Putin, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for people across the world.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared an image showing him handing over the Russian edition of the Gita to President Putin. "Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi wrote.

In the photograph shared, both leaders are seen holding the book as PM Modi presents it to the Russian President.

The visit, packed with high-level engagements across the national capital, underscores the continuing strategic significance of India-Russia ties amid shifting global geopolitics.

PM Modi and Putin exchanged a warm embrace upon the Russian leader’s arrival, greeting each other with evident familiarity before observing a brief cultural performance arranged as part of the ceremonial welcome.

New Delhi had prepared extensively for the visit, with banners lining key avenues and major stretches, including Lok Kalyan Marg, adorned with India-Russia flags and special lighting. The visual preparations set the tone for an itinerary rich in symbolism and substance.

