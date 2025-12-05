Russian President Vladimir Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin, on a two-day visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu and President Putin introduced each other to the dignitaries from each other's country at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Murmu welcomed President Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Putin commenced his state visit to India on Thursday evening and was given a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received him at the airport and accompanied him from the tarmac in the same vehicle.

The visit, packed with high-level engagements across the national capital, underscores the continuing strategic significance of India-Russia ties amid shifting global geopolitics.

Later in the day, PM Modi and President Putin will meet for official talks at Hyderabad House, an interaction expected to cover defence, energy cooperation, regional security and long-term economic partnerships.

Following the delegation-level talks, the two leaders will make press statements. Putin will later participate in a business event, aimed at strengthening commercial and investment engagement.

In the evening, the Russian President will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier during Russian President's arrival at Palam airport, PM Modi and Vladimir Putin exchanged warm embrace, greeted each other with hug and handshakes, followed by a brief cultural performance at the tarmac.

New Delhi had prepared extensively for the visit, with banners lining key avenues and major stretches, including Lok Kalyan Marg, adorned with India-Russia flags and special lighting. The visual preparations set the tone for itinerary rich in symbolism and substance.

Soon after the arrival, the two leaders travelled together to Prime Minister’s official residence, where PM Modi hosted a private dinner for Putin.

The interaction reflected a continuation of their personal rapport. PM Modi, posting pictures of the welcome on X, wrote: “Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India… India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.”

The visit follows PM Modi’s July 2024 trip to Moscow, where Putin hosted the Indian leader at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence. The back-to-back high-level engagements highlight the sustained momentum in bilateral relations, with both sides positioning the partnership as stable, durable and strategically indispensable

--IANS

akl/mr