December 05, 2025 3:16 PM हिंदी

Cohesity's $1 billion India push to accelerate tech, cybersecurity innovation

Cohesity to invest $1 billion in India over 5 years

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) US-based data security software company Cohesity, backed by global giants Nvidia and Japan’s SoftBank, has announced a $1 billion investment in India over the next five years as it looks to rapidly scale its engineering operations and strengthen its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Cohesity CEO Sanjay Poonen said the investment will focus on expanding the company’s technical teams and building advanced AI-driven capabilities that help enterprises protect and manage their data amid rising cybersecurity threats.

He said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its belief in India’s strength as a global technology hub.

Poonen explained that Cohesity’s headcount in India has already tripled to around 2,200 from 700 last year after it acquired Veritas’ data protection business.

The company has now opened a new centre in Bengaluru to complement its existing facility in Pune, further deepening its engineering footprint.

“Our teams here are building the future of data security and helping customers strengthen their defence against evolving cyber threats,” he said, adding that India is expected to become one of the company’s top five revenue-generating countries in the coming years.

Cohesity currently counts top banks, telecom operators, global enterprises such as Salesforce and Delta Airlines, and Indian IT firms like Infosys among its customers.

The company’s aggressive India push comes at a time when global interest in deep-tech and cybersecurity innovation is rising sharply.

Just last month, Nvidia joined a group of Indian and US investors to support the India Deep Tech Alliance, which has committed more than $850 million to back startups in semiconductors, AI, robotics and space technology.

The initiative aims to address long-term funding challenges faced by deep-tech ventures that require large capital and extended research cycles.

With India’s tech ecosystem shifting toward more advanced, innovation-led growth, Cohesity’s $1 billion commitment adds to the momentum created by major global players expanding their strategic presence in the country.

Analysts say the move aligns with India’s broader ambition to build a strong deep-tech ecosystem and become a global innovation hub.

--IANS

pk

