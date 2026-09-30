‘We will get through this together’: Guardiola backs Man City after guilty verdict

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly thrown his support behind the club after an independent commission found the Premier League side guilty of serious financial-rule breaches, saying he remains firmly behind the players, staff, ownership and supporters.

Guardiola, who stepped down at the end of last season after a decade in charge, posted his first reaction to the verdict on social media on Wednesday.

“I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all,” he wrote.

The independent commission of the Premier League found City guilty of serious breaches of financial regulations during the 2009/10 to 2017/18 seasons. Among its findings were allegations involving commercial agreements that the commission described as part of a disguised funding arrangement.

The findings stated in an official statement said the arrangements significantly inflated the club’s reported commercial revenue. City have rejected the conclusions and maintain that they have evidence supporting their position.

The club has confirmed that it will appeal the commission’s decision. City said in its response that it was “disappointed and surprised” by the findings and argued that the commission’s opinion contained errors of law, principle and fact.

The club also maintained that it had followed due process throughout the lengthy proceedings and said it would pursue the available appeal and legal routes.

Guardiola’s message comes after a hugely successful spell at the Etihad Stadium. He took charge in 2016 and guided City to six Premier League titles, including four consecutive championships, as well as three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

Under Guardiola, City also completed a historic treble in the 2022/23 season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He left the managerial position after the 2025/26 season, with former assistant Enzo Maresca taking over as City’s head coach.

--IANS

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