Bundela, Lahiri, Doru emerge as applicants for BCCI men’s junior selection panel

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Domestic cricket stalwarts Devendra Bundela, Saurasish Lahiri, and Nikhil Doru are among the prominent former players in contention for spots on the BCCI’s new five-member junior selection committee.

“Yes, the likes of Bundela, Lahiri and Doru have expressed interest in being the next junior selection panel members. The BCCI is in the final stages of shortlisting candidates to succeed the outgoing S Sharath-led panel and may make an official statement in October,” said a source tracking the development to IANS on Wednesday.

The Sharath-led panel, which took charge in September 2021, comprises Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Harvinder Singh Sodhi (North Zone), Pathik Patel (West Zone), and Krishen Mohan (Central Zone). As previously reported by IANS, former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar and ex-Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Ashish Winston Zaidi had submitted applications for positions on the panel, for which the BCCI invited applications in August.

It is also understood that ex-India pacers Praveen Kumar and Sudeep Tyagi, along with former Mumbai batter Manoj Joglekar, have also submitted their applications for the junior selection panel, while a word on who comes from South Zone is yet to be known.

While there was initial interest surrounding Powar being handed the chief selector's role, the decision could ultimately boil down to international experience following Praveen’s entry.

As per the BCCI’s selection committee protocols, the candidate with the highest number of Test caps is generally appointed as the chairman of the panel. Powar represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs, while Praveen featured in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 16 T20Is.

Powar was recently involved as a spin consultant with the Australia Under-19 team during their ODI series against India in Rajkot. The Sharath-led panel had recently selected the India U-23 squad for a game against the CK Nayudu Trophy winners Tamil Nadu, with the clash to happen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and shortlisted a provisional squad for the upcoming U-19 Asia Cup, to be played later this year.

With the new selectors yet to be finalised, coaches from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) have been busy monitoring the next set of future U19 stars. The national junior men’s domestic calendar will kick off when the Vinoo Mankad Trophy begins on October 8.

Meanwhile, India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will play for Punjab as a guest player in the ongoing domestic season, after previously getting his NoC from Vidarbha. “A new chapter begins. Grateful to start the 2026–27 domestic season with Punjab Cricket Association.

“Looking forward to stepping into a new dressing room, taking on new challenges and giving my best for Punjab. Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey so far. Excited for what lies ahead. See you on the field,” he wrote on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

--IANS

nr/bsk/