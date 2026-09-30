US sanctions Pakistani defence firm CEO

Washington, Sep 30 (IANS) The United States has imposed sanctions on Waseem Pasha Tajammal, the CEO of a Pakistan-based defence company, and three businesses linked to him for allegedly helping Iran procure and distribute weapons.

The action has drawn fresh attention to Pakistan-based defence networks operating across several countries.

The US Treasury identified Tajammal as Chairman of the Cavalier Group, a privately owned defence company with operations in Pakistan and internationally.

The US Treasury alleged that Tajammal and the Cavalier Group acted as third-party intermediaries for Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, known as MODAFL.

They used Tajammal's professional network to procure and distribute weapons on behalf of the Iranian Ministry, according to the US Treasury.

Tajammal is the majority shareholder and CEO of Pakistan-based Cavalier Dynamics Private Limited.

He is also a director of Saudi Arabia-based Cavalier Dynamics for Technologies Company. The Saudi company is wholly owned by Cavalier Dynamics Private Limited.

Tajammal additionally serves as director and sole shareholder of Turkey-based Cavalier Dynamics Teknoloji Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

The US Treasury designated Tajammal under an executive order targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

The three companies were sanctioned for being owned or controlled by Tajammal, or for acting on his behalf.

The action against the Saudi company was coordinated with the Saudi government, the US Treasury said.

"Under Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury will continue to target and disrupt those who provide material, technological, or financial support that allows the Iranian regime to sustain its terrorist enterprise," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"US Treasury will not tolerate any support to the (Iranian) regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers," he added.

The action also targeted an Iranian official based in Beijing and a procurement network operating through Iran, China and Hong Kong.

The US Treasury said Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai represented MODAFL in Beijing and coordinated the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components in China.

It also designated Iran-based Kavoshcom Asia R and D Group.

The company allegedly procured electronics for the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, which develops unmanned aerial vehicles and military aircraft.

Kavoshcom also supplied electronics to the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group, according to the US Treasury. The organisation is responsible for Iran's solid-fuel ballistic missile programme.

Hong Kong-based EC Mojo Technology Co Limited and its China-based representative, Li Fen, were sanctioned for allegedly supporting Kavoshcom's procurement operations.

The US Treasury also designated Kavoshcom director Ali Fotowat Ahmady and representative Parisa Lali.

--IANS

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