2nd ODI: 'Every part of my body is cramping', says Gill after hitting epic double-century

Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS) Battered by oppressive heat and battling severe leg cramps, India captain Shubman Gill admitted that every muscle in his body was hurting after his record-breaking unbeaten 223 carried India to a historic eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second ODI here.

In the face of the monumental task of chasing down 406, the second-highest successful run-chase in ODI history, Gill played an innings of supreme composure laced with 26 boundaries and eight sixes at a monstrous strike rate of 167.67 to complete a victory for India with 39 balls to spare and seal the three-match series, with a game still left to play in New Chandigarh.

"I mean, I think every part of my body is cramping right now, and it was very hot in the afternoon. When we had about 13 overs, it was feeling like we had already fielded for 20-25 overs, the way they were batting. So great a game, I think," Gill said at the end of the game.

Gill reached his 150 off a staggering 89 balls before bringing up his double century off just 117 deliveries with a single off Lawes in the 39th over. In doing so, he broke Ishan Kishan's record (126 balls) for the fastest ODI double-century in world cricket.

It was also Gill’s second career ODI double century, making him the only captain in cricket history to score double tons in both Tests and ODIs while leading the side. His unbeaten 223 also surpassed Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out against Afghanistan in 2023 to become the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase.

"I mean, at the halfway mark, 400 on the board, there was a bit of pressure on us. Never, no matter how good the wicket is, no matter how small the ground is, chasing 400 is never easy. So very pleased with the performance and very happy that I was able to stay till the end and finish the game for the team," noted Gill.

Detailing his tactical approach during the epic chase, the right-handed batter explained how breaking down the massive target into smaller, manageable phases with opening partner Rohit Sharma made the task effortless.

"Honestly, it's just about playing; I break the game into small parts. First, we had a target in the powerplay that if we get around 75-80 runs without losing any wicket, that would be a good start. Initially, the ball might do a bit with the new ball.

“Once the ball gets old, the wicket would get much better to bat on, and one side was very short, so we thought we were going to target that side whenever the fast bowlers came on. And at about 25 overs, I thought if we were around 200-210, we'd be in a good space.

“But I think we were around 230-240, and I think after the powerplay, the pressure never really was on us. It was more on them, and we didn't lose any wickets up until halfway through our innings, so that was a great bonus for us," he explained.

While pleased with the bat, Gill remained brutally honest about India's bowling performance in the first half of the match, noting that the Caribbean batters took early control before the hosts staged a late comeback to restrict them to 405/7.

"I thought initially we didn't bowl that well in the powerplay, much like the first game as well. We didn't bowl well in the powerplay, and they batted with a lot of freedom.

“They batted quite well, and I think at one point it looked like they might get even 420-430, and to be able to pull the game back, even if it's 25-30 runs, was a bonus for us at the back end of the innings," he observed.

With the series already in the bag, Gill indicated that the team management could test out bench strength in the third and final ODI on Saturday. "Maybe. I definitely want to give the players who haven't had a chance a chance, and hopefully we'll see what combination suits us and they'll get some chance."

--IANS

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