October 01, 2026 1:14 AM हिंदी

Chris Hemsworth cheers for daughter India Rose on her achievement, followers question his stance on animal abuse

Chris Hemsworth cheers for daughter India Rose on her achievement, followers question his stance on animal abuse

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is a proud father, and he doesn’t shy away from lauding his daughter’s achievements publicly.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 videos of his daughter, India Rose Hemsworth’s bull riding.

He also penned a heartfelt note for his daughter in the caption, as he wrote, “Just wanna say my daughter is a savage. Only girl in the comp and took home the win. Proud moment (sic)”.

His followers, however, had different reactions to the videos. One user wrote, “The poor bull. Animal abuse should not be entertainment”.

Another user wrote, “Is this the "wonderful" tradition where they tie the bull's balls with a rope and everytime they kick in the air they pull on them harder? i really hope not”.

A 3rd user wrote, “Please do not promote this”.

Another user wrote, “Shouldn't you be worrying about defeating Doctor Doom”.

Chris Hemsworth married Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky in December 2010, after they began dating earlier that year. Their relationship developed quickly, and they have now been together for more than 15 years. The couple have three children: their daughter, India Rose, born in 2012, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, born in 2014. India Rose is the eldest of the Hemsworth children and has occasionally appeared alongside her father in films, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Hemsworth has spoken warmly about fatherhood, saying that having children changed his priorities and made him value time at home even more.

The family lives in Australia, where Hemsworth and Pataky have focused on giving their children a relatively grounded upbringing away from Hollywood.

--IANS

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