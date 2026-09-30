Israeli PM hails Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as ‘true hero’ after foiling mid-air attack

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his “extraordinary bravery” in preventing what he described as a potential mid-air catastrophe after the pilot was allegedly attacked during a flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew.

In a statement posted by the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister on social media platform X, Netanyahu said Captain Machchhar displayed exceptional courage despite being seriously injured.

“My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery,” Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Captain Machchhar was stabbed and seriously wounded during the incident. However, he fought back, resisted the attacker, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew members to overpower the assailant.

Netanyahu said the pilot’s actions prevented what could have become a major aviation disaster.

“He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals,” the Israeli Prime Minister stated.

Expressing concern for the injured pilot, Netanyahu wished him a “speedy and full recovery” and described him as “a true hero”.

The remarks came amid growing international recognition of Captain Machchhar’s role in averting the threat aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

Joining the praise, Israel’s Ambassador to Cyprus, Reuven Azar, also paid tribute to the Indian pilot and the passengers and crew members who helped neutralise the threat.

In a post on X, Azar said he was praying for Captain Machchhar’s recovery and described him as an experienced and gifted pilot.

“Together with nations, I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073,” Azar wrote.

The Israeli diplomat said the courage shown by the pilot, along with that displayed by Israeli and Emirati passengers and crew members, helped save all those on board the aircraft.

“His courage and the courage of other Israeli and Emirati passengers and crew members saved the lives of 180 souls,” he said.

Azar also used the occasion to call for unity against terrorism, declaring: “United against terrorism.”

The statements from senior Israeli leaders highlight the international attention generated by the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 and the widespread praise being directed at Captain Machchhar for his actions during the emergency.

Netanyahu’s remarks focused on the pilot’s role in ensuring that passengers and crew were able to regain control of the situation despite the alleged attack, while Azar praised the collective efforts of the pilot, passengers and crew in preventing loss of life.

The messages also underscore the presence of Israeli citizens among those whose lives were allegedly saved during the incident.

As Captain Machchhar continues to receive treatment for his injuries, messages of support and appreciation have continued to pour in from across countries, with Israeli leaders describing him as a symbol of courage in the face of danger and crediting his actions with preventing a far more serious tragedy.

--IANS

scor/dan