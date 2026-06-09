We were rusty, we showed our naivety: Pybus admits Afghanistan have 'a lot to work on' after crushing India defeat

New Chandigarh, June 8 (IANS) Afghanistan head coach Graham Pybus conceded his side's shortcomings after their humiliating innings-and-300-run defeat to India in New Chandigarh, admitting the team looked "rusty" and "naive" in only their 13th Test match since gaining Test status nearly nine years ago.

Just over half an hour into the third session of Monday's play, India sealed their one-off Test victory, bowling Afghanistan out for 152 and 112 following a massive 564/8 declared of their own. It was the second time Afghanistan suffered a big defeat at the hands of India, who previously secured an innings and 262-run win in Bengaluru in 2018.

Speaking after the thumping loss, Pybus confessed Afghanistan's inexperience with the longest format of the game poses the biggest obstacle. "We were rusty, we showed our naivety, and there's plenty of work to be done," he told reporters after the match.

The England-born coach, who took over from Jonathan Trott earlier this year, went on to state that the only way Afghanistan could compete with the more established nations in the game of Test cricket was to play the format on a more regular basis. "I think... In the same way that the white ball side has developed, you only develop through fixtures."

Since being granted full member status of the ICC, Afghanistan have played 13 Test matches, winning 4, losing 8, and drawing one. He also used the journey of Bangladesh as an example of how a relatively new side to the format could improve if afforded regular opportunities. "I was with Pakistan when we played Bangladesh ... The game was over in two-and-a-half days, and that was part of Bangladesh's learning curve," Pybus continued.

"Now we see that Bangladesh are beating Pakistan. That's the evolution of the game. Fixtures need to be built out."

India clearly controlled the match from start to finish, piling on a massive total over the first three days, before the bowlers, led by debutant Manav Suthar and Washington Sundar with their two wickets apiece, routed Afghanistan's batting line-up twice.

Pybus remained magnanimous in the face of the battering at the hands of the host nation, whom he singled out as having 'the powerhouse' position in the world of cricket. "They played really good, solid Test cricket and, as an all-format team, India is the powerhouse in world cricket now," he admitted.

However, the Afghanistan coach conceded that the fixture had given the side a stark reminder of where the standards need to be to compete at the very top. "They've given us a very clear indication... Showing us exactly where we are in terms of our skills, game strategy, and ability to execute. We've got a lot to work on."

--IANS

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