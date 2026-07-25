Yash Thakur praises Shreyas Iyer's leadership style, calls him ‘a bowler's captain’

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) India fast bowler Yash Thakur has hailed skipper Shreyas Iyer's calm leadership and unwavering faith in his bowlers during the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, saying the captain's trust and collaborative approach have strengthened his confidence as he embarks on his international career.

Having already played under Iyer in the IPL, Thakur said the existing understanding between the two has made his transition into the Indian dressing room smoother, with the captain fully aware of how best to utilise his skills.

“Captain Shreyas Iyer knows my strengths well. He understands which phases of the game I am most effective in, whether it's the powerplay, the middle overs, or the death. He knows where I can contribute the most to help the team win,” Thakur told JioStar.

The right-arm pacer said the rapport they built during their IPL stint together has carried over to the national side.

“That mutual understanding developed during the IPL when I spent time with him and discussed plans. I feel very fortunate because I have played under Shreyas bhai in the IPL, and now I will be playing under his captaincy in the Indian team as well. That continuity helps build a great bond,” he added.

According to Thakur, Iyer's confidence in his players has a direct impact on their performances, as he said, "When your captain trusts your abilities, it gives you a lot of confidence on the field."

The pacer also shed light on Iyer's captaincy style, describing him as a composed leader who remains unfazed regardless of the match situation and encourages bowlers to take ownership of their plans.

“In my view, he is extremely calm. Whether we are giving away runs, bowling well, or having an off day with the ball, he never loses his composure. He stays calm even in high-pressure situations,” he stated.

Rather than dictating tactics, Thakur said Iyer prefers to involve his bowlers in decision-making before offering his own suggestions. Summing up his experience under the India skipper, Thakur said Iyer's faith in his bowlers sets him apart as a leader.

“He always comes directly to the bowlers and asks, 'What is your plan? What do you think is the best option here?' He doesn't impose his ideas. He listens first and then gives his input. That makes a huge difference. I would describe him as a bowler's captain, he trusts his bowlers completely and gives them the freedom to execute their plans,” Thakur mentioned.

--IANS

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