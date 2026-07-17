Sanjeeda Shaikh on ‘Dhamaal 4’ and ‘Ikka’ releasing on same day: ‘Fate has funny way of working things out’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, on Friday, took to social media to express her gratitude as two of her projects, “Dhamaal 4” and "Ikka," were released on the same day.

Sharing her excitement, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress described the moment as surreal and said she never imagined that films shot in completely different timelines would arrive together. Sanjeeda shared a heartfelt note, saying, “Fate has a funny way of working things out,” while expressing her happiness over the love and appreciation coming her way. She revealed that she is still soaking in the emotions and feels grateful for the constant support and encouragement from fans.

Sanjeeda wrote, “Is hafte ne aisa IKKA phenka ki DHAMAAL hi macha diya What a surreal week! Fate has a funny way of working things out. Shot in completely different timelines, I hadn’t imagined Dhamaal 4 and Ikka would release on the same day and the feeling is still sinking in. Cannot express enough the gratitude, joy and love that has surrounded me, still trying to soak in all of it. Thank you for all the love and encouragement, it truly drives me to keep doing better Shukran #dhamaal4 #ikka.”(sic)

She accompanied her post with a video in which she could be seen sitting peacefully and gazing outside. Sanjeeda also added the song “Shukran Allah” by Kritiman Mishra, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Salim Sadruddin Merchant as the background music.

In ‘Dhamaal 4,' Shaikh played the role of Rosy and was cast opposite Arshad Warsi (who played Aditya Srivastav) and Jaaved Jaaferi (who played Manav Srivastav). Directed by Indra Kumar, the film starred an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

Sanjeeda Shaikh played the role of Gauri Gaur in the Netflix courtroom thriller “Ikka.” Her character was the wife of Shauryaman Gaur, portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna.

Both “Dhamaal 4” and “Ikka” were released worldwide on July 10, 2026. While the comedy drama arrived in theatres, the action thriller premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

--IANS

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