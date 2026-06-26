'We treat them all the same': Ireland’s Calitz downplays talk of special plans for Sooryavanshi

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Ben Calitz said there is no separate plan for India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, ahead of the two-match T20I series starting at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Stormont.

Whether he’s handed his cap in the first game or be made to wait for an international debut, all the buzz in Ireland has been around Sooryavanshi and the fireworks he generates with the bat in hand. Sooryavanshi is coming off a jaw-dropping IPL 2026, where he was the leading run-getter with 776 runs in 16 innings and hit a whopping 65 sixes.

"We treat every player exactly the same - whether it is Virat Kohli tomorrow, Shreyas Iyer or Sooryavanshi playing, we treat them all the same. We prepare by looking at the videos and potential plans. But at the end of the day, you can plan as much as you want to - it can always change in the middle.

“So it's also having that instinct of maybe the plans are not currently working and we need to change something. So, everybody's getting treated exactly the same and they're all very good players. There's not a lot of weaknesses in them, obviously. They're world champions. But all of them are viewed the same and we're going to try to get all of them out anyway - so, that's the plan," Calitz told IANS in a conversation facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

At the same time, Calitz insisted that Sooryavanshi’s arrival is something special for the cricketing world. "Look, obviously, he's done very well, especially in the IPL. We've done our research, as we do with all the other players. We don't treat them any differently. But it is quite special for the cricket world.

“Obviously, he's very young. He'll be very exciting for fans. But for us, we're focused on what we need to do and then take it from there. But he is a seriously good player, as all of them are very good players. I'm sure he'll have some nerves on it if he makes his debut. But we're pretty set on what we need to do and we control what we can," he said.

India will play a T20I game in Ireland after three years and Calitz described the opportunity to host the heavyweights as a ‘huge privilege.’ "It's not every day you can play against the world champions. From that point of view, it's very exciting as a player and as a team. Obviously, they're very well skilled and are a very good side.

“But our focus and motto is always to focus on what we can control. So our preparation has all been about what we can do. But from that point of view, it is obviously exciting and a big privilege playing the world champs in our back garden. I'm sure there'll be loads of people here. It'll be a very exciting time. So very excited and I'm sure it'll be a good couple of days and good cricket being played."

Calitz debuted in T20Is against England in September 2025 and the learnings from his nine appearances have been immense. "It's come thick and fast - a couple of games before the World Cup and straight into the World Cup. So it's been an amazing experience. Obviously, as a kid growing up, you always want to play international cricket and in World Cups. You want to play against the best teams in the world, which obviously we are doing in some time.

"From that point of view, it's been unbelievable. Obviously, at the start, it's a bit new to you and it's exciting playing against certain players. But I think it's come to a point where I'm also an international player and I want to showcase what I can do on the international stage. Some of the big learnings over the last couple of months has sort of just been figuring out what works for me.

“What do I want to get out of the game? What's the things I can do that's going to give me the best chance to succeed? Obviously, the higher you go, the more research there is on players. So you're always trying to outsmart your opponents. It's also learning about certain situations, different parts of the game and how to manage that better. As somebody who obviously hasn't played it a lot, I am trying to learn as quick as I can and then obviously help the team to win more matches."

On the tiny edge Ireland has due to playing at home, Calitz stated it can make a small difference in him outsmarting Indian bowlers. "Look, they're playing in our conditions, which we obviously are a bit more familiar with than they are. So it's sort of just looking at how we can match up against what's their strengths and how we can match up our strengths to their strengths and how we can go about it.

"I don't think it's any different to any other team, obviously, in international cricket. Bowlers don't make many mistakes. They're obviously all very highly skilled. But obviously, in our conditions, we know what the wicket will be doing. We know the size of the ground, the way the wind is blowing - all of that by playing here a lot. So obviously, just trying to match up their skill set to the conditions as quickly as we can and then obviously, trying to be as positive as we can."

Ireland will be playing without their first-choice fast bowlers and former skipper Paul Stirling sidelined due to injuries. Calitz made it clear that Ireland's sole objective is to win the series and intent to fight for a victory against India, the current T20 World Cup holders, but also expressed excitement about what Rajasthan-born left-arm pacer Jai Moondra brings to the table.

"Jai's been very exciting and played against him in the last couple of years. He brings something different to the side. Jai's obviously worked very hard on his game and he's done really well domestically.

“So, if he makes his debut, he'll be well equipped for the task. I'm very excited to see him and finally play with him instead of against him. So, Jai's done really well and I'm all very excited to see what he can do," Calitz said.

For Calitz, the journey to representing Ireland has been anything but straightforward. Born in Vancouver, Canada, he moved back with his parents and sister to South Africa, where he did his schooling and spent some time in Namibia as well. He dabbled in rugby, tennis, athletics, hockey, but cricket won the race for his preferred sporting career.

Discovered by Canada’s coaching staff, who got to know about his passport eligibility, Calitz was fast-tracked into the national U-19 setup and played for the side in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa. A stint at the Holywood Cricket Club and chat with senior pacer Mark Adair convinced Calitz to permanently settle in Ireland at 19.

"It's been a crazy journey. I've lived in quite a few countries just by my parents moving for their work. But I've obviously settled in here for the last four years, which I've really loved. The culture here is unbelievable. I've got some amazing people around me. Obviously, my family still lives in South Africa, so I'll see them maybe once a year.

“But I've really enjoyed it here. I'm settled here and obviously just want to do as best as I can for the country and that's the main aim every time I step onto the field. I got told by one of the other players that there's an option to stay and I've really enjoyed it here. So I thought, well, I enjoy it here and the cricket is good and there's some good opportunities here. I thought, why not? I was still young at the time and that was sort of just an opportunity I saw and obviously took.

“But, from a cricket aspect, it's been really good. There's obviously really good coaches. We obviously don't have the players pool that India has. But we obviously would get a bit more opportunity to play, which was the big thing. The standard of cricket here was really good and exciting and now just trying to build towards more success as a team."

For now, Ireland’s challenge is massive – stopping the formidable Indian juggernaut under Tucker’s leadership. Calitz signed off by backing the newly-appointed Tucker to excel, describing him as a natural leader who routinely steps up in crisis situations.

"If anybody who knows Lorcan knows that he's probably the nicest guy there in world cricket. He's somebody to admire. He's one of those players that when your back is against the wall, as you've seen over the past, he always steps up and leads from the front and that's probably his way of captaining.

"Obviously, from a tactical point of view, he's played a long time and as a keeper, you probably see a lot of things from a different angle. So obviously, very excited for him. He's fully deserved it and I think he's well-equipped for the job. So, very excited to see how this will go. Obviously, I've played in the World Cup a couple of games where he was captain and it was very natural – so very excited for him."

Watch India Tour of Ireland 2026 - Ireland vs India 2026 1st T20I on June 26th 2026, from 6 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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