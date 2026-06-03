'We spoke a lot about chasing big totals,' says Capsey after record win over India

Taunton, June 3 (IANS) Player of the Match Alice Capsey said England’s successful chase of 181 against India at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Wednesday was particularly satisfying because the team had been focusing on improving its ability to hunt down big totals ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Capsey smashed a match-winning 82 off just 43 balls and shared a decisive 137-run partnership with Heather Knight (70 not out) as England recovered from 38/3 to register a six-wicket victory in the third and final T20I, sealing the three-match series 2-1.

The chase was England’s highest successful pursuit in women’s T20Is since 2018 and came after India had posted a competitive 180/5.

"Obviously really pleasing to get over the line. We spoke a lot as a batting unit about chasing those bigger totals, so to get this one over the line was really pleasing,” Capsey said after the match.

England were under pressure after losing three wickets inside the power play, but Capsey said the presence of the experienced Heather Knight helped maintain calm in the middle.

“It was pretty calm over there with Heather. She’s a very experienced campaigner now, so it was always nice batting with her. It was just about hitting through the line of the ball. It was a lovely pitch out there and trying to stay with the rate," she said.

“When it got to the second ten overs, it was about finishing the game as quickly as possible and not leaving it too late,” she added.

Capsey credited her aggressive counter-attacking approach for helping England regain momentum after India’s bowlers made an excellent start.

“I thought upfront they bowled pretty well. When they’re bowling a length, it’s quite hard to get away. So using my feet was a key one for me. Aiming straight as well. The ball was coming on pretty nicely to bat, so not trying to over-hit it was pretty key and just trying to get that boundary early,” she explained.

Capsey, who has batted in different positions for England, insisted she has no preference regarding her role in the batting order as long as she is contributing to the team.

“I don’t think I have a favourite. Just batting for England is amazing and being able to contribute and score runs is the main thing,” she said.

--IANS

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