'We met in all-star game, I knew he had something...': MLB legend lauds SKY during MLBx Mumbai event

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) American professional baseball analyst and former outfielder Nick Swisher showered praise on ex-India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav after Major League Baseball hosted its inaugural MLBx Mumbai-3-on-3 baseball event at Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex.

The MLB legend recalled his meeting with the Indian batting star at the 2026 MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia, where Suryakumar kicked off his role as MLB India Brand Ambassador, and said at the moment he knew Suryakumar had something special.

"Mumbai, the hospitality, the heart of the Indian people, has been so unbelievable for us. But once again, we realise that this can't happen if we don't have our cricket stars. So the men and the women from the cricket world that came over to help us with this event, on top of our amazing softball players – what an amazing show.

"Mumbai, you showed up for us; we can't thank you enough. Well, by the way, when we met during the all-star game, I knew he had something. That's why I wanted him on my team," Swisher told reporters in Mumbai.

Cricket and baseball squared off in Mumbai as former MLB superstars Nick Swisher and Adrian Gonzalez took on India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar in a battle of power and defence supremacy as Major League Baseball hosted its inaugural MLBx Mumbai-3-on-3 baseball event in India.

MLBx is Major League Baseball’s innovative, fast-paced 3-on-3 baseball competition that brings together baseball and softball stars in an event that includes interactive fan experiences and entertainment. In 2022, then known as MLB Home Run Derby X, events were held in London, Mexico City and Seoul.

MLBx Mumbai featured Indian cricket stars Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Radha Yadav and Deepak Chahar, joining Suryakumar, who is an MLB ambassador and led India’s national team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title as its captain.

It also featured former MLB stars Jake Arrieta, Jonny Gomes, Adrian Gonzalez and Nick Swisher, as well as Athletes Unlimited Softball League standouts Rachel Garcia and Jordan Woolery.

The players were split into four teams whose namesakes are among the most historic franchises in MLB history: the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and Yankees.

The teams played in a knockout-style competition, and the event featured a three-inning format that combines power hitting, athletic defensive plays and fast-paced gameplay.

Each player would have one two-minute at-bat during a three-inning game, while the opposing team will set up their three players in the outfield. Teams earn a point for each home run and a point for each catch.

Bonus points can be earned by hitting balls through a centre-field target, placed above the outfield fence or calling for a hot streak of five swings, where offensive and defensive points count double. At the end of a game, the team with the most points wins.

Sharing his experience about the sport and its techniques, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur said, "It is tough because it's not easy to keep hitting. The techniques are a little bit different. We had to learn about it, but the baseball players were really kind to teach us, discuss with us, and let us know about their sport. So, it was a completely new experience.

"A lot of people have come to watch this. When we were on stage trying to hit home runs and all, even the young boys who came to catch the balls were very excited about the sport."

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar added, "I played this game for the first time, and I really liked it as the ball goes farther. I would say it's easier for Indian people because it's not too expensive—you just need a ball and a bat. It's just like gully cricket; when we play in a gully, we only get runs straight... My experience was really good. I spoke to a lot of players and throwers."

Reflecting on playing against his India teammate Suryakumar, he said, "It was really exciting. He is a really good friend, and I have played a lot of cricket with him in the Indian team and in the Mumbai Indians. Playing against each other here was good."

Indian spinner Radha Yadav opined that the Indian audience will definitely like the sport, as baseball is all about hitting powerful strokes, and Indian fans love watching sixes.

"People in India will love to bat, and baseball is all about batting and those powerful shots. I think people will like it because people in India love watching those sixes... It was so much fun, especially hitting the ball! When you’re fielding, the ball comes at such high speed that you can barely see it. It just flies straight past you, so the whole experience was a lot of fun. Swinging the bat felt a little different, but it was really enjoyable. The biggest difference is that here, you’re focused on hitting sixes..." said Radha.

--IANS

bc/vi