'We know the job isn’t done yet', says Patil ahead of Maharaja Trophy's high-stakes Bengaluru leg

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Ahead of the commencement of high-stakes Bengaluru leg of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Bengaluru Blasters batter Rohan Patil has cautioned his team against complacency, stating that the ‘job isn’t done yet’ despite securing the pole position in the points table and sealing a playoffs spot.

The marquee tournament shifts to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting from the double header on Sunday. While the Blasters have the top spot in firm hand, a fierce battle lies ahead for the remaining five franchises, who are separated by a mere two points in the race for the final three playoff berths.

"We’ve been playing really good cricket as a team. We’ve found ourselves in a few close situations this season, but we’ve consistently found a way to get over the line, which says a lot about the character of the group.

“Finishing at the top of the table gives us the added advantage of an extra opportunity to reach the final, but we know the job isn’t done yet and we’ll stay focused on what’s ahead," Patil, who has amassed 269 runs in eight innings, said in a statement on Saturday.

The crucial Bengaluru leg kicks off the afternoon fixture at 2pm seeing the Blasters clash with Mysore Warriors, followed by a night game at 7:30pm between Shivamogga Yodhas and Hubli Tigers.

Mysore Warriors enter the capital city on the back of consecutive victories. Highlighting the collective team effort, their star all-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal, who has contributed 214 runs and eight wickets, said, "We're pleased to have finished the Hubballi leg on a strong note. I think we're definitely peaking at the right time in the tournament.

“Whenever I've contributed with the bat, it's been about building important partnerships, and with the ball, it's been possible because the entire bowling unit has consistently been among the wickets. That creates pressure from both ends and gives everyone the opportunity to make an impact."

Meanwhile, current Orange Cap holder and Shivamogga Yodhas vice-captain Luvnith Sisodia (278 runs) talked about the influence of the added leadership responsibilities he has taken up this season.

"I’ve been feeling good with my batting, and this season I’ve taken on more responsibility within the team as Vice-Captain. My focus has been on batting according to the situation and taking the game deep, because I know I have the ability to accelerate at any stage of the innings.

“I’m pleased to be contributing with runs, but more importantly, we’re in a good position as a team. Our immediate focus is on securing qualifications, and then we’ll take it one game at a time," he said.

Coastal Kings Mangaluru will take on Hubli Tigers in Monday’s clash and their experienced all-rounder Shreyas Gopal is currently tied at the top of the bowling charts with 11 wickets alongside Blasters’ captain Shubhang Hegde.

"The Purple Cap isn’t on my mind. My focus is on doing my job and helping the team win. If that results in the Purple Cap, it’ll be a bonus. The morale in the camp is high, and every setback has made us stronger. We’ll take the learnings from the Hubballi leg and look to put on an even better show in Bengaluru," said Gopal.

--IANS

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