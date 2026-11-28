Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) India’s batting collapse and missed opportunities in the field left the team facing a daunting task against New Zealand in the second Test here at Hagley Oval, prompting spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule to admit that the visitors had failed to perform to their potential at the end of Day 2 on Saturday.

India ended the second day at 116/6 in their first innings, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs after the hosts had posted 356. While India’s bowlers managed to dismiss New Zealand for a manageable total, dropped catches and the inability to build substantial partnerships with the bat undermined their efforts, leaving the visitors with considerable ground to make up over the remaining three days.

“Well, you can never say the game is out of reach till the last ball is bowled. But yes, it was definitely a disappointing day. We couldn’t build up partnerships. Every batter got starts, but we couldn’t convert them into big scores. Partnerships on wickets like these are very crucial, and that’s where I think was a little bit where we could have just done better,” Bahutule told reporters at the press conference at the end of play on Day 2.

Rishabh Pant faced scrutiny for a reckless shot that cost him his wicket at a crucial point in the game, leaving the visitors reeling at 96-4. On the same note, Bahutule backed the wicketkeeper-batter, saying that all batters have their own plans depending on how they judge the pitch.

“The shot selection, every batter has his own plan, and definitely looking at the pitch, they had their plans intact. But yeah, some errors happened, you know, with the judgement, but overall, again, it all boils down to partnerships in these situations. Yes, certain players take an aggressive route. It didn’t happen, but I think we didn’t play to our potential,” he added.

India’s difficulties were not limited to their batting. The visitors had allowed New Zealand’s lower order to extend the first-innings total, with Tom Blundell’s 89 and useful contributions from Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry proving costly. India entered the second day at 246/5 against New Zealand but conceded another 110 runs before wrapping up the innings.

Bahutule felt India could have put themselves in a stronger position had their bowlers maintained more disciplined lines early in the contest. He also pointed to the catches that went down as a significant factor in New Zealand building a competitive total.

“To be honest, on the first morning we could have bowled tighter lines, which didn’t happen because the pitch had a lot of seam movement, to create that doubt in the batter’s mind. Just that the lines were slightly wider, but as the game progressed, we did bowl really well into the right areas, creating those opportunities, and personally, I thought we did really well to get those five wickets today this morning.

“In those 110, we definitely could have been about 30-40 runs short. But I think we didn’t take catches whenever chances came our way. We didn’t capitalise on that, and that hurt us. So this is where we are at the moment. We know the score. We just had a bad day batting-wise, but again, with three more days to go, anything is possible,” he stated.

India’s fielding lapses were particularly damaging as several reprieves allowed New Zealand’s batters to add valuable runs. Despite the criticism, Bahutule maintained that the team had put in considerable work on its catching and fielding during training, and insisted that the challenge was to reproduce those standards when opportunities arose during a match.

“The boys have been working hard on their feelings; it’s not that they put in the work, they put in their efforts. Conditions do matter in terms of the breeze, the wind factor. Well, I’m not shying away from saying that, yes, we have dropped catches, but at the same time, behind the scenes, the work has been done.

You know, a lot of Direct hits, a lot of catching is done. It’s just that we need to just take those catches at the right time, and, you know, those are important catches because, unfortunately, whenever we’ve dropped a catch, the player has got runs. So I think it’s definitely a lot to do with just making sure that during the game we put in the effort we do during the practice session,” Bahutule said.

India will resume on Day 3 at 116/6, with Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on seven, alongside the remaining lower order, as they look to reduce the deficit and prevent New Zealand from tightening their grip on the match.

--IANS

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