New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Returning Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma emphasised the impact that new head coach Kieron Pollard has had on the franchise, from his playing days to his current role in the support staff.

Pollard, who was MI's batting coach from 2023 onwards, was elevated to head coach ahead of the 2027 season as Mahela Jayawardene parted ways with the five-time champions.

Pollard's new role comes as Rohit returns as skipper of the franchise after 2023, replacing the traded Hardik Pandya, whose second homecoming with MI did not yield the desired results.

Speaking on Pollard's long-time association with him and Mumbai Indians, Rohit highlighted how the former West Indies icon has seen it all with the franchise. "Polly has been an MI legend; there is no doubt about it. For so many years he has put his hand up and bailed the team out from worst possible situations," Rohit said in a special interview with the franchise after returning as skipper.

"Now obviously he has been in a coaching role for a few years, not as a head coach but as a batting coach, so he is quite aware of what is happening with the team and obviously understands the value of this team, the culture, the meaning of playing for this team.

"He understands all of that because he was the one who used to talk about this quite often in our dressing room when he was playing. So he understands everything, and obviously when your team is down like this, no better than him to come and take the mantle. He has seen it all in this team; he has seen the best days, he has seen the worst days, so yeah," he added.

Rohit and Pollard have been together with MI since 2011. Rohit and Pollard have worked together as captain and vice-captain with the franchise and have seen some of the best days with MI and also some low points.

Speaking about the change in Pollard's role, Rohit stated that he will continue to seek the head coach's guidance when he is on the field leading the team in 2027. "I will tell you a very interesting fact: when I was captaining, he was the vice-captain in the middle. I used to go to him, so we have talked about such things many times.

"So what I will be looking forward to him is the same thing I would like to be looking at him not like a head coach or any position as such but like a friend when we used to play on the ground he was the vice-captain I used to always rely on what his thoughts are only because his understanding of the game was quite good.

"He understood what is needed to be done and in some way or the other I think our thinking matched really well because many times it used to happen that I used to go to him to ask him what should I put in who will put it in the end he used to put it in now we have to finish the match now so that was going on in my mind such things keep happening that we don't have to wait till the end if we have time to finish the match then we will take a chance," he added.

--IANS

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